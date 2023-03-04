While the closure of the AMC Theater complex at the Mercer Mall is certainly disappointing, area residents who enjoy watching new releases on the big screen shouldn’t fret. The new Raleigh Street Cinemas currently under construction in downtown Bluefield are expected to open this May. Plus first-run movies are already being played at the adjoining Granada Theater.
AMC Theaters has yet to responded to emails and phone messages left by the Daily Telegraph seeking an update on the status of the Mercer Mall theater complex. Some in the region have expressed concern about the theater’s closure, but city officials in Bluefield are quick to point out that area residents will soon have a brand-new dual theater complex to enjoy new releases at.
Located on the Raleigh Street floor of the Granada Theater building, the new complex will include two 50-seat movie theaters that will show first-run (or new release) films.
Each theater will have two entrances, one in the front and one in the back with restrooms nearby in the rear of the complex. A lounge area as well as a radius bar will be between the two theaters. A marquee will also soon be installed on the theater that will be visible from Princeton Avenue.
With the mall theater closed, the hope is that more area residents will support the new Raleigh Street Theater when it opens this spring, as well as the existing cinema at the Granada Theater. Already a number of first-run movies have been playing at the Granada Theater, including most recently “Cocaine Bear,” Stephen Spielberg’s “The Fabelman” and Tom Cruise’s “Maverick.”
City Manager Cecil Marson told members of the Bluefield Board of Directors last week that the closing of the mall theater should help bring more residents to the Granada Theater, and the new Raleigh Street Theater this spring.
“That is a great project and should be done by May,” Marson said of the Raleigh Street Cinemas. “We will have two great theaters down there and it is going to be phenomenal for our community.”
Mayor Ron Martin says the city is “fortunate” to have the new downtown theaters.
“People have a place to go for their movies and entertainment,” Martin said, adding that two first-run movies shown in February at the Granada, “Cocaine Bear” and “80 for Brady,” did very well.
According to Marson, once the Raleigh Street theaters are open, more first run films will be shown because officials will be able to work better with movie distribution companies on showing them on a schedule with more frequent screenings.
When plans were first announced for the new Raleigh Street Theater project, city officials had no idea that the existing AMC Theater at the Mercer Mall would soon be closing. Now the new downtown Raleigh Street Theater project takes on an added level of importance for the community.
Area residents are urged to support the new theater complex once it opens this spring. In the meantime, if you want to see a movie, please consider doing so at the historic Granada Theater. It’s a first-class experience and a great environment for watching a movie on the big screen.
