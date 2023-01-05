Residents of the Bluefield area have something to look forward to this spring. The new Raleigh Street Cinemas is tentatively scheduled to open in May.
Work on the new downtown dual theater complex is progressing. The construction started about eight weeks ago. It is being built by Swope Construction.
Located on the Raleigh Street floor of the Granada Theater building, the new complex will include two 50-seat movie theaters that will show first-run films and double as lecture/class rooms, a concession and dining area, a bar and a space for New River Valley Technical College’s workforce training programs.
Each theater will have two entrances, one in front and one in the back with restrooms nearby in the rear of the complex. A lounge area as well as a radius bar will be between the two theaters. A marquee will also soon be installed on the theater that will be visible from Princeton Avenue.
The complex also will include state-of-the-art sound and projection systems and the concessions and teaching areas will also be top notch, according to Brian Tracey, executive director of the Bluefield Arts & Revitalization Corp.
“We won’t be cutting any corners,” Tracey said. “We will be delivering a first-rate, first-class experience for our customers in downtown Bluefield.”
Tracey said the theaters, with tiered seating, are also set up for use by local colleges, businesses and other organizations to hold classes, meetings or presentations.
The teaching labs for New River will offer CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) training as well phlebotomy certification.
New River will be working with Bluefield State University, allowing students who want further medical training to move to BSU, according to Tracey.
Ticket and concession prices have not yet been set, but tickets can be purchased at the same website tickets for the Granada Theater are now bought at, which is bluefieldgranada.com. They can also be purchased for movies at either theater at both concession stands.
The new downtown cinemas is an exciting development for Bluefield.
The chance to watch a first-run movie in the city’s historic downtown district is an appealing prospect.
We applaud all involved for helping to bring this welcomed new addition to the city and look forward to the spring opening.
