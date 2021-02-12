With the new Bluefield Primary School now open, officials in Mercer County are proceeding with plans to demolish the old Memorial and Whitethorn schools. As expected, some on social media have expressed concerns about tearing down the two old schools.
In a legal advertisement published in the Daily Telegraph last month, the board of education announced it was seeking bids for the demolition of the two schools. Both have been replaced by the new Bluefield Primary School, which opened this year along Cumberland Road near Bluefield High School.
The new $12.2 million facility has up-to-date education technology, modern security systems such as video cameras, and a separate gymnasium and cafeteria for students. Both the old Whitethorn School and Memorial School used one room that served as both a gym and cafeteria.
When school officials first announced their plans to demolish the Whitethorn and Memorial facilities last year, former students and teachers from those schools urged the board to consider turning the buildings into a community center or museum. Some living in the neighborhood also expressed concerns about what would happen to the two schools after they were closed during a public hearing on the matter last year.
Others took to social media last week following a story in the Daily Telegraph about the pending demolitions. In the social media posts, most expressed opposition to tearing down the old schools, and instead proposed ideas that ranged from turning the schools into a homeless shelter, a center for seniors and a recreational center for youth.
Of course, as we always say, it’s easy to complain on Facebook. But we have no idea if school officials are monitoring these Facebook postings or not. So if you really want school officials to know your concerns, you should attend a board of education meeting and speak during the public comment section of the agenda. And don’t forget to wear a mask if you do attend a board meeting. Another option is to pick up the phone and call members of the school board or the central office to express your concerns or ideas.
Greg Prudich, a member of the Mercer County Board of Education, said last week that the board has not made plans yet about what to do with the properties after the schools have been demolished.
“At this point, there are options that we could donate it to some nonprofit, the municipality or government agency or sell it at auction,” Prudich told the Daily Telegraph. “I don’t think the board has decided precisely what to do with it yet.”
Prudich says the board of education will consider suggestions for the soon-to-be-vacant sites once the old schools are torn down.
In a perfect world, all old schools would be left standing with the ultimate goal of converting the classrooms into something new — a community center, a housing project, a restaurant, etc. But realistically this isn’t always possible. We know some in the community would like to see the old Whitethorn and Memorial schools remain standing. However, saving them may not be feasible or cost effective.
Still, those individuals who are serious about saving the old schools and finding a viable new use for them, should at the very least share their ideas with the board of education. Posting your thoughts to Facebook is easy, but the best way to ensure that your voice is heard is by attending the next board meeting, or at the very least calling the central office or your local school board member.
