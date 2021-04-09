Every time I hear someone refer to the “good old days,” I immediately want to ask: “What was so good about them?”
Other than maybe missing being with loved ones who have passed, most of the time it’s a matter of living in simpler times, when life was so much more stable and predictable. Or they may want to return to a time in their lives when they were the happiest.
Many people also have idealized fantasies of what life would be like as a pioneer or cowboy.
Of course, history tells us the life of a pioneer or cowboy was anything but glamorous. It was hard work to survive, every day, and filled with dangers we don’t even think about now.
Even going back a relatively short period of time and thinking about my grandmother’s life, she worked constantly, lost two children that would be saved today and lost her husband to an illness easily curable now.
It is true that we are so spoiled today we take many things for granted, but for those of us who remember how everyday chores used to be done, well, we are indeed very grateful for all of these relatively new devices.
And we are thankful for advances in medicine, science and technology.
Sure, I would love to go back for a day to spend time with my grandmother and other relatives who have passed, but I would not want to go back and actually live during that time again.
Remember the wringer washers? I often visited Aunt Ruby on laundry day when she used one, a long process that took so much work it’s difficult to believe.
She had the hand-crank wringer, which rotated large rollers, and basically ran every article of clothing that had been washed through it to literally wring out the water between the two rollers.
Of course, that was a step up from the scrub board and tub and hand-wringing.
After all of that, she then took the clothing to the clothes line and hung it up to dry with clothes pins.
Rain, of course, ruined that, so drying had to be done when possible.
When the clothes were dry, they would be gathered, ironed and folded.
I have no idea how long the process took, but usually all day, especially with her four children, all boys.
As most kids did back then, I had to help her, but I admit I always tried to get out of it. I did not like any of it at all.
With that experience and others in mind, it’s no surprise that I love modern conveniences.
With my first child, his mother decided she wanted to be old-fashioned and use cloth diapers rather than the disposable kind.
That lasted three days, I think.
So much for being old-fashioned.
I remember a sermon once. The preacher was railing against modernization, and some of his points were well-taken about becoming lazy.
But his basic point was that the old-fashioned way of doing things, tried and true for generations, was the best, and the way “God intended.”
Well, I do think God intended for us to respect and appreciate ways of doing things, and especially respect and appreciate each other.
But I sure remember thinking the preacher was off kilter when he was the one who determined what God intended and what God didn’t intend.
I think God for the most part leaves decisions up to us. It’s called free will. He may want us to do certain things or behave in certain ways, but obviously that is often not the case.
He also gave us a brain, which was, of course, essential in designing these modern, time-saving, work-saving technology, not to mention the vaccines and cures for so many illnesses.
So, no, I would not go back at all and I don’t talk about the “good old days.”
Other than the things that happen beyond our control, the good old days are what we make them. Every day.
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
