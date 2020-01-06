Zona had a rather unexpected extra Christmas present

When you are around someone most of the time, as in family, a person’s personality traits must to a certain degree be accepted and understood.
Because the truth is, you really can’t change those basic traits, maybe only modify them a bit so trouble is avoided. Communication, patience and honesty are, of course, essential, but that can be a tall order if someone steps on your last nerve, whether it’s a volatile teenager or a “funny-turned” adult.
As dog owners know, the same concept applies to our canine family members.
They all have personality traits that are part of their natures, and the responsibility is on us to know and understand those traits.
And they can certainly push us to the limit as humans do. The difference is, of course, dogs are innocent. They do nothing out of malice. Not so for humans, who can be downright mean.
That’s why it’s a bit easier to laugh instead of cry when a dog does something that really causes a problem.
Fortunately, over the holidays I did not have to deal with any unpleasantness from humans.
But my dog Zona.
Well…
My youngest daughter was visiting and had one request for a particular meal during the holiday: chicken and rice stir fry. We both, well the entire family, love stir fry and I enjoy making it, so I really looked forward to finding the Korean sauce we like and making a huge batch of it.
The day before she arrived I found all of the ingredients I needed and was looking forward to cooking dinner for her when she arrived.
I started the process early that day, cubing some fresh organically raised chicken breasts and marinating them in teriyaki sauce.
When time came to cook, I went to the kitchen while the others talked and started the process, putting the rice on to cook first. Then I put the chicken cubes in a large skillet, cooking them with sesame oil.
After they were thoroughly cooked, I dished them out into a bowl and placed it on the counter beside the stove to make room for all the veggies in the skillet with some more teriyaki sauce and the Korean sauce.
The plan, of course, was to cook the veggies, then dump in the chicken and the rice and more sauce. Yummy. I couldn’t wait to dig in. A nice change from ham and turkey.
Just before the stir fry veggies were ready I received a text and walked into the other room to call. The conversation was a quick one, maybe 30 seconds.
I went back to the stove to put the chicken into the pan. I reached for the bowl I had placed on the counter. It was empty.
Just for a moment I stood in confusion, thinking maybe there was another bowl. I then made sure my daughter had not put the chicken in already.
But no on both counts.
The chicken was gone.
Then it hit me.
Zona.
Yes, I knew better than to leave food unattended around her and to put items, even a loaf of bread, out of the grasp of her eager jaws. She will eat an entire loaf, and do it quickly.
In fact, she will take food right off your plate if you are distracted. She sits and stares, waiting until your head is turned away from the food. Then in a flash, it’s gone, including appetizers. She had already swiped a whole block of cheddar cheese and crackers the previous night.
She had indeed eaten that huge bowl of chicken cubes, and did so quickly. They were gone. Nothing could be done. She was happy. I was miserable.
And, yes, all I could do was laugh. No point in being upset, in crying over the chicken that was in her delighted belly.
Besides, when I looked into her eyes I did see a hint of guilt. A part of her knew she should not have done that. But what I mostly saw in her eyes was innocence.
She really could not help but follow her instinct, and I knew she would if given the opportunity.
Thankfully, I had some frozen shrimp I could use.
All was well and everybody loved the stir fry.
And Zona had a rather unexpected extra Christmas present.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
