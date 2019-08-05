You can just let things happen or you can take control

A few years ago in another place I knew an elderly woman ahead of her time in many ways, having a career and raising children with her husband during an era when that was more the exception.
Of course, that is common now and more the rule.
She, like my Aunt Ebb, was a take-charge person who was very independent and she was still working in her 80s.
I always enjoyed stopping by her office (she was head of the town’s merchants association) and chatting.
We had great conversations and she loved hearing stories about Aunt Ebb.
On one visit she asked me what I thought was a bit of an odd question.
“Can you drive a straight shift?” she said, referring of course to the manual transmission in a vehicle.
“Yes, I can, and I love them,” I told her, relating how it is becoming more and more difficult to even find a car with a straight drive.
She smiled broadly and told me how happy she was that I could drive one.
“Most men these days don’t seem to know how,” she said. “I don’t understand it.”
A few days before that, she told me a group of men in the town joined her to start setting up for an event. She was in charge of the setup as part of her job.
As it happened, a town truck was blocking them and needed to be moved. The driver had gone somewhere else with another town worker.
One of the men jumped in to move it but exited quickly, saying he couldn’t because the truck had a manual transmission.
In fact, none of the men there could move it. Well, she could and did.
What followed was a long conversation about the roles of men and women, how they have changed and that any relationship overall should be a 50-50 deal.
Yep, it was a long and interesting talk.
To her, it boiled down to the idea that both men and women should learn how to operate a manual transmission, not only because they could be in a situation where the ability is needed, but also knowing what it’s like to have more control over an automobile.
That control means a more enjoyable experience driving, feeling the power of the machine and knowing how to manipulate and handle it.
You drive the car, the car doesn’t drive you.
It’s true in life as well. You just let things happen to you or you take more control.
Can’t remember exactly how that conversation segued into the idea that any successful marriage has to be based on a successful relationship, which means mutual respect and understanding with both being on an equal footing. But it did.
And, obviously, I still think about it.
I certainly agreed with her about how driving with a “stick shift” is a much better experience.
Of course, it also requires more of a focus on driving, which is always a good thing, especially with avoiding the dangerous distraction of cell phones.
In hindsight, I think her point may have been that such a focus is needed to face anything that may be intimidating, more complicated than usual or difficult yet easy to avoid. It requires a focus to handle any issue or job that presents a potential challenge.
Some may have no interest in the focus or control and be happy with routine. If that works, it works.
As we all know, establishing a solid, happy relationship does indeed require being on the same page, and depending on the nature of the relationship that often means considerable focus as well as developing more of a command of the dynamics of how it works and how to handle it.
With so many distractions and shortcuts to take in virtually every area of life, it sure is easy to avoid the focus that is needed to understand and solve issues.
Yep, it’s a lot of easier to just sweep everything under a rug and pretend it’s not there.
Been there, done that.
Sooner or later, of course, if you do that, it all catches up with you.
Sooner or later, you may very well find yourself in a position to need the skill of driving a vehicle with a manual transmission.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
