You are what you consume at the dinner table each day

My brother sparked this. I will explain in a few paragraphs.
I tried to be a vegetarian at one point in my life but failed miserably.
In hindsight, I, of course, did it all wrong, mainly not getting enough whole protein and also giving up too soon with a failure of will power because I am, as anyone knows who read about my love of hot dogs, a meat eater.
However, I also have a deep desire to take care of myself. I hate to be sick and I hate the idea of being in a hospital. Just like everyone else, I want to live as long as I can and stay as healthy as I can along the way.
I enjoy feeling good and having energy and being mobile and very physically active. If we have no inherited or genetic-based health issues, we should consider ourselves blessed.
We all tend to look for short cuts, but over the years I have learned the two basic, and necessary, components of maintaining good health (barring any congenital problems) are diet and exercise.
You have to do both and do them routinely. There is simply no other way.
You are what you consume, and you are how you move. If you consume junk, your body will be junk. If you don’t move, as my grandmother used to say, you will rust.
Through the years I have experimented with many different diet and exercise programs, with mostly good results.
And based on those results, I have gradually transitioned to a crossfit type of exercise program that involves many different motions, including weights, calesthenics and yoga. I was also a runner for many years, but mostly hike now, with the steep ridges taking the place of my elliptical machine.
I have also transitioned into a more plant-based diet because the less meat I eat the more energy I have and the easier those workouts are. I also drastically reduced saturated fat intake as well as sugar, both of which can be enemies of good health.
The reason I am writing about this is not to boast about anything I do. It’s just the truth.
My brother sparked this because he finally, after many years of encouragement, wants to do something about his being overweight and out of shape, and the accompanying failing health, which has resulted in a large regimen of pills every day.
At the urging of my oldest daughter, who is a doctor, he and I watched a documentary called “Forks Over Knives.” It was made several years ago but has gradually gained traction because what it says is eye-opening, to say the least, and it is based on extensive research and longitudinal studies.
As it happened, one man in the documentary was of similar age as my brother and had some of the same lifestyle-associated ailments.
He also took a bunch of pills every day.
Through a plant-based diet and more exercise, he lost weight and quit taking all medications. He no longer needed them.
One of the first questions I often hear in my family is: How did some of our ancestors live to be so old with their diets?
But they worked their entire lives, even well into old age, not at jobs but just doing things. They were not couch potatoes. Their diets were also very much plant-based.
Meat was consumed, but not as frequently as today, and it was not processed. That is, they raised it themselves or ate game.
In fact, I was raised on beans and potatoes, as were many in this area.
Meat was not routine on the dinner table.
We will see how it goes with my brother, because it is not easy.
I, like everyone else, struggle with will power.
You must have determination and be willing to do it gradually, not all at once.
It takes time and patience, but once the results are seen and felt, that’s when the motivation really kicks in.
For example, going to the doctor and seeing my cholesterol drop from 273 to a healthy level with no medication was great.
Don’t get me wrong. I still eat meat, but not routinely. I even eat hot dogs and rare steaks, but as occasional treats, rewards for hard work. Most days, I don’t eat any meat at all and limit dairy products.
I am not a crusader about it (although Big Pharma riles me). It’s your body and your life and you can do as you please.
And sometimes health problems we have no knowledge of or control over come anyway.
But by gosh I don’t want to self-inflict them.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
