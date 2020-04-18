As a family therapist and a mother of five children, I am used to reassuring my children when they are faced with obstacles.
It will be OK, I tell them. It will pass. You will get through this.
And I have continued to say these words to them in the past weeks as we all adjusted to online school and work. But sometimes I wonder if I should be honest with them instead right now — should I tell them that I too am scared, that I too wonder constantly when will this all be over, that I too feel like this is the end of the world, and that every day I wake up and cannot believe this is happening?
I don’t say any of that. But because we are all working from home, as I was writing these words, one of my sons was reading over my shoulder. At first, I was angry at him. It seemed like I had no space for myself anymore. The boundaries between work and school and home had all disappeared, and I had to wake up long before dawn to find time to quiet the chaos of my mind. But as I was about to tell him that it was rude to look at my computer while I was writing, my son asked me: “What are you scared of?”
And I realized that I should have been honest with my children long ago. I should have said: Sometimes it won’t be OK. Sometimes we are faced with suffering in life that is so painful that it seems impossible to face. I am scared. I am scared that grandma and grandpa will get sick. I am scared that my husband will end up in the hospital all alone on a ventilator. I am scared that I will end up in the hospital all alone on a ventilator. I am scared every time I have to walk back into a grocery store and someone coughs beside me. I am scared that this will last for another year or more.
My son listens but does not flinch. Perhaps admitting my fear allows him to feel his own. Perhaps he knew I was scared before I had the courage to admit it. Perhaps he knows that we are all scared. We are all wondering when this will all end, and we are all now facing the possibility of death, which many of us have never faced before.
Facing the possibility of death is usually something reserved for the elderly among us. But now we are all forced to ask the bigger questions. Have I lived? Have I told the people I love how much they mean to me? Have I accomplished what I wanted to with my life? Have I forgiven and been forgiven? If I died today, would I be able to say goodbye without regrets?
I ponder these questions as I run outside each day, and I cry. I don’t know the answers to any of these questions, and I am scared. So scared to lose those I love, to face the possible end of my life when I feel like I haven’t even begun to live.
But sometimes when I look up and see the faces of those around me, I see the pain in my eyes reflected in theirs.
Even with 6 feet between us, I can see the older man walking with tears streaming down his face. As I inhale the fresh air deeply, I feel a mixture of gratitude and uncertainty. Today I can run. Today I can breathe. But what about tomorrow?
Sometimes when I run, I run just to see the faces of other people. I try to smile. They try to smile. But we know, on the deepest of levels, that we are all in this together. Suddenly it just doesn’t matter who we vote for or how much money we have in the bank, whether we’re young or old, lonely or connected. The lines that divide us disappear.
I am scared, my eyes say. And I am scared too, their eyes say back. I am lonely, but I am not alone. I am scared, but I am no longer scared to speak about it.
I don’t know when this will end, but that is true for so much of life before and after this began. This too shall pass. That is true. But when will it pass? None of us knows.
But we are as inextricably connected to each other as we have always been. It’s just that now all the boundaries between us have been torn down, even as we make sure to stay 6 feet away.
Yes, we will get through this. I don’t know how. But I think it will be one run or walk at a time, one smile and tear at a time. Together we can meet each other’s eyes, and know: Whenever and however this ends, we are all in this together.
Debbie Gutfreund is a writer, runner and family therapist who lives with her children and husband in Waterbury, Conn. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
