With the opening of a new school also comes memories of older facilities

The area is welcoming a new school with the opening of Mountain Valley Elementary School. After months of construction, the new school is set to open its doors on Monday morning. A ribbon cutting ceremony for the facility will be held today.
After first hearing about the new school, seeing it take shape and now open, I’ve been reflecting on my own school experiences.
I started out my schooling in 2001 at Princeton Primary School. During my time at this school, I grew accustomed to the typical school smells, crayons, school lunches and more. Sometimes I catch a whiff of crayons and I’m reminded of my time in primary school.
I remember Princeton Primary as being continually clean, spotless even, and almost everything sparkled. I also remember our principal, Mrs. Fredeking, reading famous Dr. Seuss books to us while dressed as the Cat in the Hat.
From Princeton Primary I moved on to Mercer Elementary School which was very different from my primary experience. Don’t get me wrong, I enjoyed my time at Mercer School, but the school itself was much older than Princeton Primary.
During my time as a student, I enjoyed learning about the school’s history and how it had lasted throughout the years. In 2012 the school celebrated its 100th year anniversary and I hope it stays open for many more years to come.
A taxidermic parrot used to sit in the school hallway, as our school mascot was the pirate. I do find myself scratching my head as to how we were the pirates given that the main mascot in Princeton is the tigers.
I remember my fellow students and I seeing this parrot and playing within the school’s walls. One of my favorite features of the school was the auditorium and the balcony. Both the auditorium and the auditorium balcony showed the school’s age in a wonderful way. While the chairs were a bit uncomfortable, I always appreciated sitting in this large room and hearing voices bounce off of its large ceilings.
I also remember our principal, Mr. Calvert, who was a very caring man and has since passed, visiting our classrooms and asking us about our studies and art projects.
In my small mind, this was like the president visiting us to check-in and it was always fun for him to visit the students.
From here I went to Princeton Middle and Princeton Senior High schools. These schools are much newer than Mercer School and lacked the rich history and ornate embellishments.
While I am very happy that area students will be receiving a new facility that’s not only newer but safer, I wish they could also experience going through a school like Mercer Elementary.
The school also had popular rumors and spooky history that our teachers would thrill us with every year. To me, this only made the school more interesting and I wanted to learn all that I could.
To show my age, I began Mercer Elementary when the wooden playground was still in use to students. During my time at Mercer the wooden playground was removed and the new playground, which now stands, was installed.
I will say I was glad to see the old playground go as I was terrified of being filled with splinters. As those who know me know, I love history and old buildings.
New structures, unfortunately, lack the belfries, buttresses and pendants of older architecture. One of my favorite structures in Princeton is the First Christian Church.
Though this isn’t my home church, I love to see the flying buttresses, stained glass and hand-carved bricks of this church.
I realize that obviously none of my schools had these baroque-style architectural aspects, but nonetheless, I enjoy many quirks of old buildings.
It should be no surprise to you that baroque and gothic era design is my favorite. It’s ornate, it’s embellished and it is fancy.
Next time you’re around some old structures, pay attention to the architecture of the building and appreciate the work that went into creating it many years ago.
Emily D. Coppola is a reporter at the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at ecoppola@bdtonline.com. Follow her at @BDTCoppola.
