Why not go to church to learn and share with a heart of love?

It’s said all the time by Christians and non-Christians alike: “I don’t need to go to church, God and I have it all worked out. Churches are full of hypocrites anyway.”
I politely smile and respect people’s opinions when I hear this though I know they are only hurting themselves.
Imagine you have an illness that is so dangerous it could lead to your death. Though you have this very serious illness you refuse to go to the doctor though he continually asks for you to come receive free and top-notch health care. Instead of going to see the doctor, you sit at home claiming that you have got yourself taken care of and that you don’t want to go because the people in the waiting room are hypocrites.
This illness is sin, the doctor is God and the doctor’s office is the church.
When you go to the doctor’s office isn’t the reason for your visit to see the doctor and receive care rather than seeing who is in the waiting room? The same goes for church.
Going to church is more than a social appearance. Rather than being an excuse to wear that fancy outfit you bought, going to church is about learning about the creator of the universe. Church is a time where you can listen to a person ordained by God teach you about God in ways we can’t always learn by ourselves.
While I will say that yes, of course, you can talk to God and learn about God any and everywhere, church is still a very important thing.
I don’t want this to get confusing, but church is both a private time between you and God and a time for you to fellowship with your brothers and sisters in Christ.
Just as God, the Father and the Holy Ghost are separate but the same, so is church a time between you and God and for you and the congregation.
Worshipping and learning with fellow Christians encourages you in your own walk with God. Praying together, and sharing your walk with God, will strengthen any relationship tremendously.
Two verses, in particular, stand out to me when I think about the importance of going to church and having fellow Christians that you can be accountable to. The first, Proverbs 27:17, says, “As iron sharpens iron so a man sharpens the countenance of his friend.”
What this verse means to me is that fellowship with fellow Christians will not only help you as a person but it will also help you in your own walk with God. Just as basic human interaction is important for our mental health, so is interaction in our spiritual lives healthy for our souls.
How does it affect you when someone asks you how have you been and then says that they’ve been praying for you? I don’t know about you but for me, that is a wonderful feeling. It’s one thing for someone to think about you but it’s a completely different thing for that person to talk to God about you. It’s very humbling.
As for people saying that they don’t want to go to church because it is “full of hypocrites,” I have two questions. The first is are they hypocrites or are you feeling convicted of your sins, and the second is doesn’t it take just one person to begin a change?
Not every church is perfect because no human is perfect. There will be strife and there will be complications but that’s where God comes in and fills the gaps.
While God is perfect in every aspect imaginable, we are highly flawed and sinful. That’s why we need to be saved by God’s everlasting love.
Rather than refusing to go to church due to some bad experiences you may have had why not go with a heart of love? If you enter a place determined to show God’s love to all within then I promise that you will change the atmosphere of the room.
When we show God’s love to all we encounter we change the world around us.
That’s precisely why God has called us to become His sons and daughters, so we can change the world. The Apostle Paul said in Romans 12:2, “And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God.”
As Christians, we are on this Earth to continually tell others of God’s everlasting and unconditional love. What better way to do that than by going to church, inviting everyone to church, and encouraging your fellow Christians.
Don’t let the blessings and lessons that God has for you pass you by because you simply don’t go to church. I promise you won’t regret it.
Emily D. Coppola is a reporter at the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at ecoppola@bdtonline.com Follow her at @BDTCoppola
