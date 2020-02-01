Which Sundays are super is a judgement call for believers of all kinds

Super Bowl Sunday and Groundhog Day all in one neat package tomorrow, is it? Wonder who Concord Charlie is picking to win the big game – Kansas City or San Francisco? Did I just give my own opinion with that last statement? Have I ever started a column with four consecutive questions?
With one month already down on the calendar, many of us have since broken those half-hearted resolutions made as the Lemon Ball was ready to drop here in Bluefield. If you asked, health clubs and fitness organizations would probably admit memberships are dropping off and faithful attendance is beginning to lag already. Oh, well, some kind of effort is usually better than none.
At my age, fitness goals are modest indeed. I do drink plenty of water and I do lift weights a few milligrams (medicine) at a time on a daily basis. Since I go to work early, I usually turn on the front porch light to help ensure there are no falls. Stories about broken hips and nursing homes scare me.
The diet is not great but almost always includes some kind of vegetable (unless one counts a tomato as a fruit) and on any given week there will likely be at least a couple of portions of fish.
I do eat too much red meat but have lately begun to incorporate quite a bit of chicken in the calorie count. No, I reluctantly leave the skin on the plate even though we all know how tasty that can be. Not much pasta – please, Italian restaurants, do not be too mad at me! I can tell you I made up for the recent deficiency with decades of spaghetti and meatballs and lasagna consumption.
Since the coming weekend is Super Bowl Sunday, so called, I would suppose the local ministers call a regular Sabbath day in equally glowing terms. In fact, let us be bold to say (in the words of Christ Episcopal Rector Chad Slater) that all days of worship could be, maybe should be, labeled “super” just because.
With all due respect, it is likely that God himself is not concerned with who wins or loses but instead focuses on the involved individuals as people.
I heard a good message once about that very idea. For instance, the congregation gathers with the leader in charge. Greeters meet them as they enter.
There is printed literature. Usually out front are those who are very excited about the upcoming event. Music plays and money is put into its proper place. The activity begins and concludes and the attenders file out.
Church? No, a ball game, complete with crowd, ticket window, programs, players, coach, band and the game itself. Believe me when I tell you I have not always darkened the church door as regularly as many of our readers and we can all testify (like that word, do you?) that we know people who seldom go into a house of worship but have not missed a ball game in ages. (Note: this is as good a time as any to remind one and all of perhaps a portion of the least-respected verse in the Bible – “Judge not.”)
Now, enough preaching. Let us focus our attention on the weather. In the midst of rain, clouds and the occasional snow shower, it is time for the old woodchuck to tell us if we can expect six more weeks of bad weather.
Probably, because we know that spring does not officially arrive until March 21 and the good old planet is spinning at such an angle that our part of North America is not in the sun’s best angle. Most likely the “groundhog day” observance originated with the Pennsylvania Dutch and is observed here in America and also in Canada on the second day of February.
It may not be the most accurate predictor of the weather but Groundhog Day has become a nice winter diversion in communities from Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania to our own Athens, West Virginia. Folks can meet, greet, eat and enjoy a non-controversial time together. The only witness which needs to be called is the grand groundhog and we do not have to vote on anything – just be a part of the celebration.
Speaking of celebration – just why the sporting powers have decided to drag out the National Football League season (which started back in August) all the way to February – can be traced directly to the bank. No doubt true joy can be found in the accountant’s numbers. In fact, any city which hosts the Super Bowl can expect a return of between $200 million to $600 million in various types of revenue. It is no wonder that municipalities put together programs years in advance to attract this type of financial boost.
Some of you are probably old enough to remember when the game was called the AFL—NFL World Championship and recall that the first game was not close to being a sell out. No doubt the old Packer fans remember Green Bay coach Vince Lombardi saying that Kansas City was a good football team but not on the level of National Football League (remember that the Chiefs were in the American Football League, three years before the merger. Hank Stram & Co. burned over that comment until they got another chance and beat the Vikings, 23-7. Now, keep in mind that Minnesota was an 11-point favorite.
Fifty years later, the Chiefs get another shot at the title and will, like Concord Charlie, have a wonderful day with success on the horizon.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com
