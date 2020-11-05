When things fell apart: The presidential election of 1876

One vote was the difference between Samuel Tilden assuming the most powerful office in America or being an obscure historical footnote.
The election that is now concluding has again brought the Electoral College into focus, a peculiar quirk of the Constitution that does not always guarantee the presidency of our republic to the candidate with the most popular votes.
That was the case in 2000 when the U.S. Supreme Court stopped a recount of votes in Florida, ushering George W. Bush into an eight-year stay in the White House. He had lost the popular vote by 540,000-plus ballots to Democrat Al Gore, but the Florida result gave him the presidency by a mere five Electoral College votes.
The Constitution mandates that Electoral College votes be counted on a state-by-state basis, and each state gets a portion of votes equal to the total number of their U.S. senators and members of the House of Representatives. In theory, electors vote for the candidate with the most popular votes in their state.
In November 1876, Tilden, a Democrat, had the support of 264,000 more voters nationwide than his opponent, former Civil War General Rutherford B. Hayes, the Republican nominee. Back then, there were 369 total Electoral College votes. On the morning after Election Day, Tilden was the undisputed winner of 184, just one vote shy of the necessary majority.
Still to be decided, however, were the Electoral College votes of three Southern states — Louisiana, South Carolina and Florida. Republicans dominated the “returning boards” that reviewed election returns in those states, according to Ari Hoogenboom, writing in the Encyclopedia Americana. Those boards had the power to throw out votes they judged to be “unfairly cast.”
There were allegations that both Republicans and Democrats in those Southern states had been guilty of “irregularities, fraud, intimidation, and violence” to sway the vote totals, in the words of historian C. Vann Woodward.
In a fair election, Hoogenboom stated, Tilden “would have won Florida and the presidency.”
In reality, however, each of those states generated competing results from two sets of electors, one composed of Democrats and the other, Republicans. The states sent both reports to the U.S. Capitol prior to Dec. 6, 1876, when Congress was to open the Electoral College votes and officially anoint a winner.
Congress, split in a partisan way much like it is today, was unable to decide on the official sets of electors. It created a 15-man special electoral commission to sort it out.
Historians have uncovered evidence of secret, candle-lit meetings of the commission, behind drawn drapes in locked rooms, leading up to their decisions. Representatives of both Hayes and Tilden worked quietly to get their candidate the upper hand. Deals were offered.
The power struggle continued into the next year, as both candidates prepared to be inaugurated president. In February, the commission voted 8-7 on a party-line vote to accept the slate of votes from Florida that had been submitted on Hayes’ behalf by Republicans.
Democrats in Congress responded by threatening to filibuster, or delay, the approval of the Electoral College tally. Tilden’s backers finally ended the standoff and conceded, after they entered into some “informal agreements,” Hoogenboom reported.
Those included the promise – which was not fulfilled – that the new Hayes Administration would send federal money to help build railroads and other “internal improvements” in Southern states.
The big item in the deal, though, was an agreement that Hayes would pull U.S. troops out of the South, where they had been enforcing federal Reconstruction laws since the end of the Civil War. That federal protection had been key to seeing that Black residents of Southern states were assured of equal rights under the Constitution.
When the commission issued its report, Hayes had “won” the presidency, 185-184. The count was released on March 2, as an armed mob reportedly waited on Capitol Hill. Hayes was inaugurated three days later, beginning his single term in office.
Tilden’s most famous quote is one that will resonate with lovers of democracy, but not with all losing candidates. Engraved on the front of his massive tomb in New Lebanon, N.Y., are the words, “I Still Trust the People.”
A footnote to that has been provided by The Times-Union newspaper, which reported that in April, as the 2020 presidential race was beginning to shake out, thieves stole a 400-pound bronze wreath that had been chained to Tilden’s gravesite. Police are still looking for it.
Maybe all of the people are not to be trusted, after all.
Tom Bone, now semi-retired, was a full-time writer and cartoonist for the Daily Telegraph from 1999 to 2018.
