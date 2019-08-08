When science fiction and weird weather collide it's a story

More than once, I’ve estimated that I could wallpaper my kitchen with clippings of all the weather stories I’ve written ever since I joined the Daily Telegraph more than 30 years ago.
I think my very first front-page story, or A-1 story at the paper, was an article about a snowstorm that dumped several inches of wet slush on Mercer County. I remember digging out my car so I’d be at work on time.
I’ve covered snowstorms, ice storms, the impact of Hurricane Hugo, cloudbursts that flooded streets, hail, that derecho wind storm a few years ago that uprooted trees, floods and even a tornado. Yes, we actually had a tornado near Spanishburg. Nobody was killed, thank goodness, but the power of even a “small” tornado is still awesome.
The aftermath of floods is awesome, tragic and frightening all at the same time. I still remember visiting McDowell County after a major flood and seeing all the damage. Homes were wrecked and cars had been swept away, but one seemingly small sight brought home the sheer power of raging flood waters.
A homeowner had led me out to his property so I could see how the flood had washed away half of his yard, and it was big enough to land a helicopter. I could see how the flood waters had bitten away a chunk of it. Then I noticed him staring at a boulder in the creek.
That boulder was about the size of a refrigerator, and didn’t look remarkable. I wondered why he found it so surprising. Then he told me what was so amazing.
“That wasn’t there before,” he said.
The flood’s sheer force had washed a boulder weighing about half a ton downstream. Rocks aren’t known for floating. I wonder if that boulder is still there.
Sometimes the weather finds other ways to be awe inspiring. Seeing the fog rising off of East River Mountain makes me think of Middle Earth in “The Lord of the Rings.” That classic aerial shot of East River Mountain taken by the late Mel Grubb illustrates this weather phenomena better than anything I could say. I sent it to a friend of mine in Florida.
She showed it to an art class and every one was asking how those clouds formed. I understand it has something to do with warmer and cooler air masses colliding over the mountain.
And besides fog, mountains make for some very interesting and sometimes bewildering weather phenomena. For instance, I’ve forgotten how many times I’ve driven in and out of rain and snowstorms.
Only a few days ago, I was driving along Route 460 to Bluefield when rain came down in hammering drops. When I was passing the turn off to the Mercer Mall, I drove out of the storm. It was like going from one room to another. I could see the storm behind me, the rain forming a weird curtain covering vehicles passing in and out of it.
The same sort of thing has happened during the winter months. I drive over Crumpecker Hill along Route 460 and either leave or enter a storm. Snow can be piled high in Bluefield, but everything is clear when I get to Princeton.
The latest weird weather I’ve written about was the “coalnado” down in McDowell County. A windstorm known as a dust devil sucked up coal dust and created a black whirlwind that looked like something out of a science fiction movie. Sometimes kids like to run into these whirlwinds, but a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. said the larger ones can have winds as high as 75 mph; that’s about the strength of a “weak” tornado. Imagine your eyes getting hit by dust and debris going 75 mph.
Sometimes I wonder what sort of weird weather we’ll see next. One time ice crystals formed a circular halo over Mercer County that scared some people. Maybe we’ll get one of those lunar halos some day on a fairly clear night.
Years ago I saw one circling a full moon in the skies of Kanawha County, and I still think it’s one of the most amazing sights I’ve ever witnessed. Maybe I’ll be able to see another halo someday and report about it. At least that wouldn’t cause flooding or keep kids from going to school the next day.
