When folklore and science blur at the bottom of the ocean

As I have stated before, I love things that are spooky. The universally known monsters, Frankenstein, Dracula, the Wolfman and the Bride of Frankenstein have captivated me since my childhood. Other monsters that will always mystify me include Nosferatu, Godzilla and King Kong.
Something else that is the epitome of my nerd passion is the field of cryptozoology. Cryptozoology is the study of beings that are yet to be proven to exist, such as Mothman, Sasquatch and so forth.
I, of course, know that these creatures are not real, but that doesn’t mean that I still haven’t spent hundreds of hours in my life researching and learning about them. The thought that a man moth hybrid could have the ability to warn the world about tragedies? Sign me up.
I attribute this fascination with all things debatably fake to my Dad, who also has the same interests. Much to my mother’s dismay, she has had to listen to me talk about these cryptids my whole life. Lucky for me, she loves me and will listen.
My mother loves the ocean and all things involving the beach. Though she isn’t interested in cryptids, and I am quite terrified of large accumulations of water, we both share an interest in our world’s seas. Our interests though are for very different reasons.
While my mom enjoys laying on the beach and soaking up the sun rays, I want to know what on earth is at the bottom of the ocean. I am not too terribly interested in space, but more than anything I want to know what lies in the murky depths.
According to the website WorldAtlas, we have explored only five percent of our oceans. Within that five percent, we have discovered over a million different animals that live there, according to the National Geographic website. If there are a million species in only five percent, can you imagine what’s in the other 95 percent?
Dating back to twelfth-century Norway, according to the website The UnMuseum, tales of a gargantuan tentacled nemesis have filled the nightmares of sailors. These tales state that a sea monster large enough to destroy a ship did just that, sending many to their watery graves, or worse, the creature’s stomach.
This creature was first printed as the Kraken, in Carolus Linnaeus’s 1735 Systema Naturae, according to the website The UnMuseum, and has been called that ever since. The word Kraken is derived from the Norwegian word Krake, which is related to the German word krake, that means Octopus.
The Kraken is described as being so big that it is mistaken for an island and can swallow sailors alive. Is this just another folklore myth or is there some truth to the tales?
Though it is doubted that the Kraken is real, I again argue that we have no idea what is in the bottom of the ocean. There are some animals that these historic sailors could have easily mistaken for the Kraken. This includes giant squid.
While we now know that giant squid is a very real species, these sailors did not. Now do I think that a squid big enough to take down ships was killing sailors?
No, I don’t, but I do believe that these sailors were scared witless by these creatures.
The problem is that giant squid are very rarely seen dead, let alone alive. These squids live farther down in the ocean than our equipment can reach. For reference, the first video footage of a live giant squid was filmed in 2006, according to the Smithsonian website.
Don’t mistake these creatures for small jellyfish. The largest giant squid is documented at a massive 59 feet long, and weighing nearly a ton, according to the National Geographic website.
Now imagine being a sailor in 1700, or earlier, and seeing a creature this large. Talk about scared to death.
This is where folklore and science blur. Folklore takes over and says that these creatures were aggressive, evil and out for blood, where science says they are reclusive, and only attack their prey.
If you’re wondering, their diets consist of fish and even other squids. That’s not very friendly if you ask me.
It’s endlessly interesting to me that these creatures can be so evasive and mysterious. It’s 2019 and we still have no idea of their social behaviors or daily habits because we simply can’t get to the bottom of the ocean.
We can travel to different planets, we can translate a human face, but we can’t get to the bottom of our own ocean. That is mind-boggling.
Whether there is indeed an enormous cephalopod at the bottom of the ocean nestled in a plethora of sailor’s bones, I’ll let you make your own opinion. But as for me, I can only wonder what is under the waves.
Emily D. Coppola is a reporter at the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at ecoppola@bdtonline.com Follow her at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.