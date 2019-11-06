When did shopping become such a complicated chore?

I try not to use cash nowadays, if at all possible. There are a couple of reasons why.
First having a debit card is convenient. A debit card is accepted and now encouraged just about everywhere.
All you have to do is insert or swipe the bank-issued card into a card reader and then choose between debit or credit.
Sometimes you are then prompted to sign your signature on a touch screen panel on the debit card reader. Sometimes, but not always.
However, the biggest reason I try to use a debit card nowadays is because I am tired of having store clerks examine every single $20 or $10 bill I hand them. It seems that many stores are now frowning upon old-fashioned cash.
But here is the thing. The ATM machine, at least with my bank, will only dispense $20 bills. So those $20 bills coming from the bank better be real. Yet, it seems like every single $20 bill I hand store clerks nowadays is carefully inspected to ensure that it is real. I know these store and restaurant clerks are just doing their job. Still, it is a bit annoying.
Shopping just isn’t easy anymore. Between all of the security cameras, self-checkout aisles, lack of real (human) employees and now swinging security gates, it feels more like a cumbersome chore than something that should be enjoyable. Of course, is there anything enjoyable about spending cash — real, debit or digital?
Why doesn’t the left ever complain about these inconveniences? Nowadays, it feels like I’m trying to enter and exit a secure federal building instead of the local department store. Why are the social justice warriors out there not complaining about this?
I know that the self-checkout aisles are here to stay. It is the wave of the future. Still, it is enough to make one long for the days of old, when every cash register was manned by an actual human with whom you were able to have a friendly conversation with.
It’s hard to talk to a machine. Of course, when you do come across an actual human, he or she is often too busy inspecting your $20 bill to have a conversation.
I will admit that sometimes, when you only have one or two items to purchase and are trying to get in and out of a store quickly, the self-checkout aisle can be convenient.
But then you also run into those occasions when the item you are trying to scan won’t scan correctly, or the machine suddenly gives you an error message instead of the correct change that you are due. And when this happens (which is more often than it should) there is usually not a human employee anywhere to be found.
There is a downside to using debit cards, too.
You never know when the next data breach may occur, and if your personal information will be compromised.
Who are these cyber criminals that are trying to steal our identities? Is it really safe to be swiping and inserting our bank cards everywhere we go?
That is why I would honestly rather use cash. I just wish the ATM machine would give us something other than $20 bills. But I also have to wonder if using cash is worth the hassle anymore.
Maybe it’s time to go back to writing checks. Of course, I don’t think all of those automated self-checkout aisles accept checks, do they? And finding an actual human at a checkout aisle is becoming increasingly difficult.
But, oddly enough, I have waited in line before behind people who write checks. It does slow the line down. And sometimes the folks waiting in line can get a little agitated.
But hey, if a check works, why not?
And why has shopping become such a complicated chore? Getting in and out of the local department store shouldn’t be this difficult.
Nor should using cash be such a headache. Can’t we just make shopping fun, and great, again?
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline. Follow him @BDTOwens.
