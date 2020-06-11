Last weekend I was able to get a much-needed if exhausting dose of normality. When parents get older, it’s not unusual for their adult kids to perform chores for them such as washing their car or getting things off high shelves because they shouldn’t climb stepladders. Well, those are the sort of things I ended up doing when I visited my mom for the first time in weeks.
I managed to get to mom’s house, go through the garage, let her know I had arrived and hug her without crying like a baby. My sister, Karen, was already busy cleaning up mom’s screened-in back porch so she can enjoy it. Karen was almost finished with that task, but there was still plenty to do.
Mom’s car needed washing, so I took care of that and washed my own vehicle at the same time. Next came the yard work. Karen was pulling up weeds and I was raking up a mess of leaves next to the garage. Direct sunlight can’t reach that particular spot, so the leaves were a wet mess I had to rake up and dump into the forest. My youngest nephew, Alex, got out the pressure washer and started cleaning the wall along mom’s driveway.
I got out a leaf blower that can be converted into a vacuum and cleaned out all the leaves choking the gutter in front of the garage; that meant hauling all the steel grates off first, then lugging them back into place.
That was everything we did Saturday; but when Sunday arrived, it was time to paint the front porch. Fortunately, the day was sunny and the three of us could paint at the same time, so the work moved pretty quickly. Karen did a lot of the supervising and she’s pretty capable, and I learned a long time ago for the sake of my sanity not to get in her way. She was the organized child when we were growing up. I handled the disorganized part of our childhood.
Doing a lot of physical labor wasn’t my idea of a weekend, but it was a change from all the mental labor we’ve been doing at the newspaper these last three months. Parts of me that haven’t ached in a while were aching come Monday morning. The fact mom was happy to see all those tasks done made the effort worthwhile. In our family you go and help when your parents, aunts, uncles and whoever need some help.
She wanted to pay us because like many devoted mothers, she thinks we stopped aging when we hit our 12th birthday and believes we live on the edge of poverty. Karen and I stood our ground and told her that all we really expected was a nice dinner, and she certainly gave us one. Then mom insisted that we “shop” in her pantry and select some food to take home; this load was on top of the leftovers I took home, too. Mom kept her pantry and freezer pretty well stocked so she wouldn’t have to go out very often; she takes social distancing seriously, much to our relief. She could teach survivalists a couple of things.
Before the pandemic shut down the world, I was in the habit of going up to mom’s house every other weekend for a visit just to see her and make sure everything’s fine. I will say that she keeps Karen and I from stressing out by letting us handle certain tasks for her. I’ve seen situations in which aging parents who don’t want to be a bother end up stressing out their children by climbing ladders and lifting things they shouldn’t lift. Mom’s good to let us do thing for her even if we have to fuss at her once in a while.
I’m hoping that trip up to mom’s house is signally at least a gradually change to normality. Just for the sake of my family, I’m going to keep taking precautions such as social distancing, wearing a mask and using hand sanitizer. There will be a time when the pandemic’s over, but it isn’t now.
The country survived the Spanish Flu pandemic about 100 years ago and we’ll survive this one, too, but we have to face the fact that normality won’t return swiftly. The best thing to do now is exercise patience and keep exercising caution, working our way back one step at a time to a more normal world.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
