A fierce wind, howling somewhat like a freight train, is blasting a hard rain sideways as I struggle to see clearly across the road in front of our house while wondering if the lifetime guarantee on the roof will hold — along with the roof, of course. This summer atmospheric attack bears some resemblance to the concerns of yard work associated with work hours.
All day during the fall and often in the spring, the skies are relatively dry but as soon as I head home to get outside, all too often the rain begins even while I am on the highway trying to outrace the moisture which frequently stops me in my tracks. Sadly, as one year rolls into another, I am forced to admit that I am secretly not unhappy when that happens. Birthdays sometimes make a fellow wanting to have something happen and more likely to want someone else to do it.
Still, the weather is almost always interesting. Like many of you, I still laugh at the ingenuity of Eddie Steele with his 1939 idea of giving away free lemonade in Bluefield and then having the municipal powers later decide to use the Mercer County Airport location up on Hurricane Ridge as the “official” temperature indicator. Good job by Mr. Steele, who wanted — and got — publicity for the city of Bluefield no matter what the mercury indicates.
The weather always makes news. There is not a newspaper, radio or TV station that does not devote time and space to it. Naturally, bad weather makes more news. We all know the “red sky in morning, sailors take warning” prediction and it usually works. Clouds are said to be reliable forecasters, as well. Wispy cirrus clouds brushed back from the West predicts rain and wind and cirrus clouds that break upward, usually in connection with an east wind, is likely to happen before rain.
Descending clouds over hills foretell rain while clouds rising above those hills do not signal rain.
We all know of the 1,000-year drought now wreaking havoc upon the American Southwest. Evidently a lot of those thin cirrus clouds streaking downward have indicated dry weather and the longer it stays dry, the less likely it is that any clouds will appear to bring moisture.
Wind is another major force factor in weather news. We are in the midst of summer hurricane season and once again, the number of named (strong) storms predicted for 2022 is above average. In the winter old-timers (I have become one) often look to the east and nod wisely as they say the biggest snowstorms often come from that direction. It was not true on March 13, 1993, when the infamous blizzard which dumped as much as 30 inches of snow in portions of Four Seasons Country came roaring in from the southeast to paralyze much of the East Coast. (Guess we got the east in there, after all.)
More than 300 years ago, Izaak Walton composed his famous lines about the way the wind blows when he said, “When the wind is in the north/the skillful fisher goes not forth, When the wind is in the east/’tis good for neither man nor beast, When the wind is in the south/it blows the flies in the fish’s mouth, When the wind is in the west/there it is the very best.”
Even Luke, the noted physician, looked skyward to pinpoint a prescription for weather as he says in verse 12:54 — “When ye see a cloud rise out of the west, straightway cometh the rain; and so it is.” That might mean Mediterranean weather, but I am not sure.
Rain carries a lot of weight, in more ways than one. For instance, scientists have calculated that a 10th of an inch of rain falling on an entire acre of ground equals 627,264 cubic inches which equals a hefty 11.3 tons!
Back on May 18, 1980, when Mt. St. Helens was preparing to erupt, residents in a wide area around the mountain noted unusual behavior by many of the farm and also the wild animals. Animal experts understand such behavior. It is widely held that when a cat cleans itself good weather is on the horizon.
If a dog, however, shies away from meat and eats grass before digging holes, rain can usually be expected. Dogs are also known to bury more food and bones in the months before a colder than average winter. Expect rain when pigs (hogs) run around in a nervous fashion with grass or hay in their mouths.
For those who need to make weekend plans, let us conclude with the olde maxim: “If on Friday it rain/’twill on Sunday again, If Friday be clear/have for Sunday no fear.”
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.