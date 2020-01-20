We were initially cautious and worried about using a microwave

From microwaves to TV to computers, we encounter so many things in our lives that we may not understand the details of how they work, but we know they are real and we use them all the time.
I was a bit freaked out when microwaves came along because, well, they make things hot by moving molecules.
People praised them as being so quick and easy, so convenient. And, admittedly, they seemed to be.
The machines could boil water at an amazing speed and cook things so fast it was really hard to believe.
Yet, I could not initially bring myself to use one. That’s because I didn’t understand how they worked.
What was going on in that contraption that caused the food to get hot?
I did some research and learned about the radiation and the speed of the molecules, all of which was mambo-jambo (I know that word is not spelled the traditional way here, but I like it) to me.
So it still made no sense, especially when I saw the word “radiation,” which during the Cold War sparked fears in my childhood of a nuclear war.
Would food be somehow altered to the point of being dangerous to eat? Would the flavor be retained at all?
Was it some sort of plot by an evil madman intent on world domination (I loved James Bond books) to poison the minds of everyone?
So I did not immediately use one, being cautious, waiting to see if any discernible side effects started showing up in other people, like dropping dead for no apparent reason or hospital emergency rooms being flooded or everyone who used them starting to act like alien pod people.
I had seen “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” so I knew it could happen.
Of course, none of that did happen and eventually I started using them. The darn things were so convenient it was hard to resist.
But I did notice the flavor was not the same, or it seemed different anyway.
I just didn’t like the texture of the food and the flavor was muted somehow. Or I thought so, wondering if it could just be my imagination.
I wasn’t alone in my worries. Others had the same fears, including Aunt Ebb.
She started using one, though, because she didn’t cook and loved the convenience. Plop in a frozen TV dinner and a meal is ready. Suited her just fine.
And she concluded my fears were unfounded, that food was good and tasted the same.
But then one day she told me a story, making me realize something that came out of the blue and very unexpected.
I was just like my grandmother. All of her life, she had cooked on a wood cookstove. When electric stoves became popular she had no interest in them at all.
Not only did she think food wasn’t nearly as good, she was also worried about the heat source, not understanding how electricity created the heat.
“Nothing like a wood fire,” she said. “That’s the way food is meant to be cooked.”
Just like my experience with a microwave, the convenience and speed of this new way of cooking gradually took over, and the wood cookstove became something she only occasionally used, and always seemed very proud to do so.
Of course, the truth is, by gosh, the food did taste better cooked on that wood cookstove.
And there is no doubt, at least my taste buds tell me, food tastes better cooked with an electric or gas stove than a microwave.
Regardless of all the gadgets used to cook, and there are many of them now, we all know that my grandmother was right.
Whether it’s in a smoker or over an open fire or in a wood cookstove, about anything tastes better with that smokey flavor of wood.
Truth is, though, I don’t know the details of why wood burns either, but I do know the movement of atoms and molecules are involved.
But it works, and in a way, I guess, ignorance can be bliss.
Besides, the more we learn, the greater the realization is of how much there is we don’t know and understand.
Humbling realization it is, too.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
