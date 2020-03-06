We should take steps to ensure that we aren't clipping our own wings

I often find myself falling into internet rabbit holes when I begin researching topics that interest me. While I could begin by searching for something such as what foods are good for dogs to snack on, I could end up reading through a blog post about the Hindenburg disaster.
Does it make sense? No. Do I find myself falling into these internet rabbit holes during the hours I should be sleeping? Yes.
Recently, I was mindlessly searching the internet when I ended up reading about clipping bird wings. As I’ve written many times, I love all animals, including birds.
Though I’ve never had an indoor bird, only chickens and a sweet turkey, I’m fascinated by them.
I don’t think I could personally have a pet indoor bird, but I love to watch videos about them. While I knew what clipping was I wasn’t entirely sure why it’s done.
What I learned on the website, The Spruce Pets, is that clipping a bird’s wings, or cutting the tips off of a bird’s flight feathers, is done to keep them from flying away. Clipping a bird’s wings has positive and negatives, but further than this, it has an important lesson to learn.
Imagine that you are a small bird, and God is your owner. As your owner, God cleans your cage and ensures you have a bowl full of seed. As a small bird, you know that your owner will provide for you and will do what is best for you.
As a Christian, we know that God will provide for us in all ways even if we don’t always understand what he’s doing. Don’t get me wrong, Christians aren’t pets to the Lord, but are his children.
If you are a Christian, and you give your life and soul to the Lord, then you trust in Him completely, similar to how the small bird trusts in its owner.
If the owner clips the ends of your flight feathers, then the bird knows that the owner is protecting the small avian from possible harm.
Ways that God can clip our metaphorical wings include removing us from situations that we want, but shouldn’t be in, taking us away from a relationship that we desire but will harm our walk with God, and so forth.
While the bird might desire to spread its wings and venture through the wilderness, the owner knows that the small bird isn’t prepared for that just yet. Until that time, the owner will let the bird fly in the indoors and grow.
As the feathers begin to grow out, the bird is maturing and ready to be independent, then the owner will let the bird spread its wings.
Proverbs 3: verses 5 and 6 says, “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy paths.”
Jeremiah 29:11 and 12 reads, “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end. Then shall ye call upon me, and ye shall go and pray unto me, and I will hearken unto you.”
While we must trust in God’s timing, as his timing is perfect, we must also ensure that we aren’t clipping our own wings.
Ways that we can clip our own wings, or stop ourselves from reaching the potential that God intends for us, is by not working to grow our relationship with God. By not praying often, speaking with God and reading the Bible, you could be limiting yourself.
Another way we can limit ourselves is by not earnestly seeking what we desire and talking to God about it.
How can God bless us if we don’t ask Him for what our hearts desire most?
If you’re seeking a greater understanding of the Bible or you’d like to grow your faith in the Lord, all you must do is ask God. Are you looking for healing or searching for someone you can grow in the Lord with? All you have to do is take these desires to God.
Matthew 7:7 says, “Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you.”
Trusting in God is as simple as the bird trusting it’s owner. If God clips your wings, it means that he has a bigger and better plan for you, but if you’re clipping your own wings, allow yourself to grow and fly. You may be surprised where God leads you.
Emily D. Coppola is a reporter at the Daily Telegraph, Contact her at ecoppola@bdtonline.com, Follow her at @BDTCoppola
