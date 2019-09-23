We never know as much as we think we do

It started out with a pacifier.
Several people were visiting my mother and one had a child who was sucking on a pacifier.
Another of the guests, a man, started yakking about how he had “no use” for pacifiers and never allowed his kids to have them.
And he said it in such a way that it sounded like gospel, as if he knew he was right, absolutely.
Obviously, no one wants to hear such arrogance, especially parents being told how to raise their children.
But nobody said anything. Everyone just got quiet until the subject was mercifully changed.
That was the first time I recall being around someone who was arrogant.
The surprising thing about that incident, though, was that the man was a preacher, who I later learned also misinterpreted the Scripture about being the leader of a family to the point of being a dictator about everything.
He thought he was always right about everything and imposed his will relentlessly on his own family.
That is always a recipe for discord.
As I got older I found out that preachers can sometimes self-righteously abandon the concept of humility and become so set in their specific beliefs and interpretations they leave no room for enlightenment.
One of the lessons in life most of us learn is that the more we know, the more we realize just how much we don’t know, and just how ignorant we are in so many areas.
No, that does not mean we are stupid.
Rather, it merely means we have not been educated about countless things.
I can’t remember the number of times when I thought I knew something, only to learn I was totally wrong.
That’s one reason many of us don’t like “know-it-alls,” people who always think they are right about everything or spout off opinions based on nothing except their own egos, or on how much money they have.
Fortunately, most of the people I grew up with, and I’m sure most people can say this, were honest and down to earth, not at all arrogant or puffed up about themselves.
I remembered that pacifier incident recently while watching, once again, one of my favorite movies, “12 Angry Men,” about a jury of 12 men considering what appeared at first glance to be an open-and-shut murder case.
But what followed as they deliberated was a study in how arrogant, judgmental, prejudice and vindictive people can be, and how one person can be bold enough to step in and ask the others to step back and take a closer look.
Facing criticism and condemnation, he did not give up and slowly started making a dent in a wall of arrogance that was on the verge of callously making a decision about the fate of another person’s life without due diligence.
I won’t give away the ending, but it is one of the best “character study” films ever made, and Henry Fonda led a great ensemble cast.
And to demonstrate the universal nature of its depth, a friend of mine’s late father, who was from another country, had always said “12 Angry Men” was his favorite movie.
We always have to be on guard about arrogance and all those destructive elements of being convinced we are always right.
I certainly have fallen into that egotistical trap, and thankfully had a comeuppance every time.
As the old saying goes, please listen to me, not because I am always right, but because I have more experience at being wrong.
Yes, experience can be a cruel teacher and I have the mental bruises to prove it.
Oddly enough, it seems that arrogance can get worse with aging, proving the adage about wisdom coming with age can be very wrong.
Another adage: Old fools are more foolish than younger ones.
Young or old, we should never stop learning and growing, or being self-reflective and humble.
One of my favorite quotes is from Ghandi:
“A man is but a product of his thoughts. What he thinks he becomes.”
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
