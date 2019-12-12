We must teach young people about the sacrifices of our veterans

Years ago I had an opportunity to go aboard the missile submarine U.S.S. West Virginia. It was an opportunity to meet the amazing people who take on one of the most demanding jobs in the quest to safeguard our country.
The sub itself is huge, but much of its room is taken up by the ballistic missiles, the nuclear reactor, sonar and other machinery needed for its operations.
The crew makes do with the little space which is left.
Given the space situation, I was surprised to see little exhibits in the submarine’s corridors. One memento in particular stood out. It was a bright brass wheel around a foot or more wide.
What made it special was the fact that it came out of the former U.S.S West Virginia, a battleship which took a tremendous beating more than 78 years ago when Imperial Japan bombed Pearl Harbor.
That battleship took about seven torpedo hits; in fact, a historian later said that it was overkill. The Japanese attack has been portrayed in the past as flawless, but there were mistakes. Sending torpedoes meant for other warships into the West Virginia was one of them.
Seriously damaged, the battleship sank into the shallow harbor. She was later salvaged, repaired, and went on to serve in the Pacific Theater of Operations.
Perhaps the West Virginia’s ultimate triumph was to sail into Tokyo Bay and be on station when Imperial Japan formally surrendered, ending World War II.
A few days ago, we remembered the Americans who were present when Pearl Harbor was attacked and the ones who made the ultimate sacrifice.
I’ve spoken to Pearl Harbor veterans who recalled incidents such as waving at Japanese pilots because they had no idea what was happening.
Another one remembered that Pearl Harbor wasn’t exactly the tropical paradise Hollywood makes it out to be. He had nighttime sentry duty – in the days before the attack, his rifle wasn’t loaded – and he could grab mosquitoes by the handful.
Events such as the bombing of Pearl Harbor, how it took the United States into World War II, and life at home during the war are subjects many young people don’t know much about.
In a era when something is considered old or obsolete after a few years, events that happened almost 80 years ago is ancient history to many teenagers.
I’ve found that youngsters are often interested in the aircraft and ships that were used during World War II and other wars, so that’s one way to lead them into our nation’s history. Places like the Those Who Served War Museum in Princeton help local kids learn about this history and the sacrifices veterans made for their country.
In that museum, they learn the stories of veterans and all they had to endure. They see the medals presented after acts of bravery.
They learn how a bit of barbed wire represents the German prisoner of war camp where a local veteran survived until he and his fellow soldiers were liberated.
Relics are helpful when they have stories connected to them. Years ago a B-17 bomber with the Commemorative Air Force visited the Mercer County Airport.
Visitors got to go aboard the plane and learn about electrically-heated suits which kept crew members from freezing to death when they flew at high altitudes. A B-17 veteran talked to visitors about the advice he was given about what to do if his bomber was shot down. He was advised to surrender either to German police or members of the German Air Force or Luftwaffe; the latter felt honor bound to assist fellow airmen. And he was advised not to surrender to the Nazi SS or the Hitler Youth.
Remembering events such as Pearl Harbor is good, but it’s important to take the opportunity to teach young people about the sacrifices made by the previous generations so they can enjoy the liberties we have today.
When young people learn about what people of the past did when they themselves were teens full of optimism, they can be inspired to take on the obstacles life will throw their way.
