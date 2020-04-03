We have pulled together in unison against a common enemy

Life is no longer “normal.” Or is it?
Perhaps we need to define the word to understand it’s meaning. Because, maybe, and hear me out on this, understanding “normal” is never ‘normal’.
Oxford dictionary describes the word normal as “conforming to a standard, usual, typical or expected.” I’m arguing because the “normal” that we have been, and are currently, experiencing, is far from what we would “normally” perceive as standard, usual, typical or expected.
If you have watched the news, or surfed the internet for a minimum of 60 seconds or less, then you have seen what the COVID-19 virus can do. Remember: just three short weeks ago, we all had places to go, work to be done and were fairly content living our daily lives. The coronavirus was a foreign thing.
This could never become a problem here, right?
Not in the U.S. That’s a China thing. Remember?
Not in West Virginia. That’s a big city thing. Remember?
Not in Mercer County. That’s a you problem. Remember?
Well, now it’s infecting thousands, and killing hundreds of people daily, creating financial havoc, making us stay at home and quarantining people suspected of a deadly or life altering virus. You know. “Normal.”
The problem is that “normal” is an evolutionary word. It’s one of those things that changes so frequently; a figment, a myth or a rainbow. You can’t see “normal.” Seeing is perception, and your “normal” is not my “normal.” You can’t feel normal, because what you may feel and what I feel are totally opposite. But for some reason, we all say we want to get back to seeing and feeling “normal.” Whatever that may be.
So, on that premise, let me explain where I saw “normal” a month ago, and where I see it now.
Not long ago, we were a community so deeply divided that we forgot that people in active addiction are still people. We were a state that was so entrenched in our religious beliefs that we thought people that preached something different trampled on our rights to free speech. And, we were a country that was so divided that we forgot the Democrats and Republicans are still Americans. I’m sorry, but that’s a terrible “normal.”
Let me explain. Just weeks ago, people in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, New Orleans, as well as other large cities were enjoying fairs, festivals and a “normal” way of life. Now, the people in those cities are sheltered in their homes, afraid of contact with our fellow man and continually in fear of dying. In West Virginia, we were preparing for March Madness, state tournaments, thinking of prom and graduation. Then, day by day, we watched a map turn red, state by state, until West Virginia finally succumbed to it’s first case of COVID-19. In Mercer County, we thought we were overreacting and how this was media hype. We blamed the press and we claimed fake news. Then, we were one of the first to be “normal.”
So, here we are. Like a kid stuck in the classroom and ready to go out for recess, we watch the clock and wait. We, myself included, want to get back to our daily lives, and long for the day when boredom is something we yearn for. We want to see our friends, families and community eating at local restaurants, huddled around the water cooler at work or enjoying a picnic in the park. We want to vacation at the beach, enjoy going to races, go camping, swimming and so much more. You know. “Normal.”
Yet, we can’t. And the more that people refuse to socially distance themselves, the more at risk we will be. Simply put, the new “normal” is people not listening and doing whatever they want to do in large crowds. This will continue to trap us, helplessly, fearfully and angrily, until such time that the virus arrives and gives our community a dose of national “normal.” That’s something we should never aspire to achieve.
Don’t get me wrong, there were parts of the old “normal” that I liked, and there were parts that I despised. I liked being with my family. I liked traveling, learning new things and the cultural experiences that came with it. I liked enjoying a meal with friends. However, I loathed the fact that we treated humans inhumanely. We preached Sunday morning gospel, and cursed Sunday afternoon politics. And, we treated Americans like enemies, and enemies like family.
Now, despite the depths of a pandemic, with the exceptions of a few knuckleheads that refuse to listen to reason, I have seen a good in people that I’ve missed for a long time. Yes, there are still the political rants and squabbles, but Facebook has become more enjoyable. Photos of sunrises and sunsets, waterfalls and waves, smiles and caring have returned. Photos to make us laugh, instead of ridicule and taunt, have become a daily pick- me-up for the masses. We are reaching out to make sure we are all “alright,” and have pulled together in unison against a common enemy or foe. Our hearts and minds are working as one, searching for the best in each other, in ways our kids may have never seen. What kind of “normal” have we become?
Perhaps, a better one. A “normal” one.
Greg Puckett is a member of the Mercer County Commission.
