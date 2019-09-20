We could all learn a lesson from Peter and his faith

It’s no secret that I’m a Christian. I have been my whole life. I was raised in a wood back pew and I laid my coloring books on the backs of hymnals during Sunday morning services.
I have spent my life in different churches and with this comes many memories. I have spent time as a youth group student and a youth group leader, both of which were pivotal points in my life.
There is one memory in particular though that I remember often.
When I was around the age of six, I was playing a game with my youth group leaders and fellow students. Imagine a Bible-themed relay race if you will. During the race, students had to quickly answer who their favorite person in the Bible is.
When the teacher quickly asked me, it was a race after all, who my favorite was, I quickly answered Peter. I will never forget the look on her face. It was pure confusion. Here I was, a small girl, and my favorite person from the biblical texts was Peter, the man who denied knowing Jesus three times. He was my favorite.
I still think of this moment and that answer to this day. Peter? Why did my little mind choose Peter? I don’t know if it’s something my parents ingrained in me or if it was an answer straight from God, but I do know how much this made me think.
After Judas betrayed Jesus and the Roman soldiers came to take him away, Peter acted rashly. In retaliation to Judas’ actions and the soldiers trying to arrest Jesus, Peter attacked one of the soldiers with his sword, cutting off his ear.
John 18:10 says, “Then Simon Peter having a sword drew it, and smote the high priest’s servant, and cut off his right ear. The servant’s name was Malchus.”
How quick people are to think that Peter was uncontrolled in his actions and that it was completely uncalled for. While it may have been uncalled for, how many of us would have reacted the same way? How many of us react before thinking and asking God about what we should do next?
Spoiler alert: most of us act the same way Peter did. We act without asking God and then we’re surprised when our plans don’t work. If you’re on a road trip, and you don’t ask for directions, why would you be surprised when you end up lost?
I relate with Peter in this way because it shows how imperfect and flawed we are. We are lowly creatures imperfect in every way, but how favored are we that the King of the Universe would call us his sons and daughters?
After Peter cut off Malchus’ ear, Jesus corrected Peter and then performed a miracle on Malchus. If you don’t know, the gospel, which is the books Matthew, Mark, Luke and John of the New Testament, accounts the same events, but through different perspectives, thus bringing about slight differences such as wording. We find the account of Jesus healing Malchus’ ear in the book of Luke.
In Luke 22:51, it says, “And Jesus answered and said, Suffer ye thus far. And he touched his ear and healed him.”
While Peter showed his human flaws in the exchange with Malchus, he also showed great faith. Prior to Jesus being arrested and crucified to cleanse us of our sins, Jesus performed many miracles. These miracles included him walking on the Sea of Galilee toward his disciples.
In the book of Matthew, we see the miracle of Jesus feeding 5,000 people with only seven loaves of bread and a few fish. What miracle it was for Jesus to provide for all of those hungry mouths with such a limited supply.
After this miracle, Jesus departed away from his disciples and the crowd to pray. After sending his disciples across the Sea of Galilee, a storm fell upon the area, leaving the disciples fighting on the sea. As they struggled against the storm, Jesus approached the boat while walking on the water.
The disciples acted as most of us might, and were frightened by what they saw. Peter though, instead of being scared, asked if it really was Jesus. To show Peter that it was really him, Jesus asked Peter to come out onto the water. Peter stepped out onto the water. On his way, walking across the water, Peter became afraid and began to sink. This is when Jesus saved him, and they both got on the boat.
Matthew 14: 28-31, says, “And Peter answered him and said, Lord, if it be thou, bid me come unto thee on the water. And he said, Come. And when Peter was come down out of the ship, he walked on the water, to go to Jesus. But when he saw the wind boisterous, he was afraid; and beginning to sink, he cried, saying, Lord, save me. And immediately Jesus stretched forth his hand, and caught him, and said unto him, O thou of little faith, wherefore didst thou doubt?”
Though Peter may have acted rashly and begun to sink, how much must he have loved the Lord to act as he did? Looking back I can only be surprised by how much my little mind was saying without even knowing.
Despite all his sinning and his failures, which we all do, I think we could all learn a lesson from Peter, and not be afraid to take a stand for the Lord, and to also step out onto the water.
Emily D. Coppola is a reporter at the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at ecoppola@bdtonline.com Follow her at @BDTCoppola
