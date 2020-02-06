We can learn from history and global pandemics of decades ago

Plenty of movies feature a pandemic or a potential pandemic getting ready to wipe out the human species. My favorite is “The Andromeda Strain” from the 1960s – it’s a classic bug from outer space movie – and ones like “Outbreak” and “12 Monkeys” have their charm. A pandemic also plays a major role in the “Planet of the Apes” reboot movies.
Worldwide plagues came to mind when news of the coronavirus started appearing in the news. The Chinese actually building whole new hospitals to deal with the situation is a move I’d expect in a Hollywood movie, only this really happened.
It reminds me that pandemics have cut through humanity more than once in our not-so-distant past. Many people have heard of the plague that killed off about a third of Europe’s population. Many of its victims thought they were seeing the end of the world. Then there’s a pandemic that is often overlooked: the Spanish Flu.
This virulent flu strain hit the world during and right after World War I, which had to be the worst possible time for a deadly new disease.
World War I involved transporting millions of people – many of them packed aboard ships – from nation to nation and continent to continent, spreading the new flu bug at a then unheard of speed. Many countries including the United States censored news of the virus so it wouldn’t impact wartime morale; that probably backfired because thanks to no public warnings, more people were exposed.
Historians still debate the death toll, but most believe the Spanish Flu claimed about 50 million people across the world. If a pandemic of this scale happened today, the news media and internet would be on fire with all the latest developments. It could be even worse thanks to the age of jet travel; infected people can hop across oceans in only a few hours.
The fact that governments are taking the coronavirus seriously could be an example of people actually learning from history. Health officials know that new bugs can spread with alarming speed. Governments are jumping on the problem before it gets out of hand and becomes a true pandemic right out of Hollywood.
People can help by taking simple precautions to keep any flu or any other diseases at hand. Precaution one is to get vaccinated.
I always make sure I get a flu shot before flu season really sets in. Sometimes I still catch the flu, but it’s not bad. I feel slow for a day or two, and then it’s over. Another precaution is to actually stay home when you’re sick. Here at the Telegraph, we encourage anyone who’s sick to stay home until they feel better.
That way, they don’t share whatever’s making them sick with everybody else.
Keeping children home from school when they get sick or seem to be getting sick is a good idea, too.
Whole classrooms can pick up a new bug pretty quickly.
And then there’s actually washing your hands or using hand sanitizer if you’re sneezing and doing anything else that could make you a flu carrier. I wonder if the Spanish Flu pandemic would have been as bad if things as simple as hand sanitizers and antibacterial soap were available.
Oh, covering up sneezes and not just blasting them out so everybody can share is a good idea, too. Pandemics make for good Hollywood drama, but I don’t think anybody wants to actually experience one.
Hand washing, staying home when you’re sick, covering up sneezes and getting vaccinated helps keep that sort of drama out of your life.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
