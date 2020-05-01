We are the ones who define our own normals during this crisis

“A young fellow wantin’ a start in life just needs three things: a piece of land, a cow and a wife. And he don’t strictly need that last.”
That’s an old saying about pioneer survival, with the central theme of the importance of the old-fashioned milk cow.
Many of our ancestors had one, and I remember as a very small child being with my Aunt Angum, watching her milk her cow every morning, and also watching grandma make butter with her churn.
Yep, that was a rather labor-intensive task, but with a great reward.
At one time, much of the milk we drank came directly from the cow. I loved the fresh milk and, of course, the butter.
Raw milk was a staple and had been, well, forever.
But as years passed, the idea of using raw milk for anything started being advertised as a health hazard.
From a little research, I found that the war against raw milk coincided with whiskey making in this country as tainted raw milk resulted from milk cows being fed “swill” from distillery operations.
According to the Farm-To-Consumer Legal Defense Fund, at the end of the 19th century the population growth in cities created a “milk problem” — people wanted to drink it, but were too far from farms to get it from healthy cows. Instead they bought milk from “distillery dairies,” where sickly cows were fed the grain refuse from whiskey distilleries. As a result, many people, especially children, were getting sick.
By the early 1900s raw milk was being heavily demonized, with much of the information being propaganda promoting pasteurization, which was becoming a big business. Of course, pasteurization did prevent health woes from tainted milk, but it actually ruined many of the health benefits of raw milk.
In fact, in 1929, Dr. J.E. Crewe, one of the founders of the Mayo Clinic, said: “Raw milk cures many diseases.”
Most of my relatives from my grandmother’s generation seemed to live to be quite old, barring an infectious disease or “pleurisy,” medical issues that present no threats now because of advancements in medicine.
Gosh, I’m not sure you can even find raw milk to buy these days. It may be illegal to sell it. I am grateful my neighbor and my daughter both have laying hens so I can enjoy fresh eggs at least.
The reason the milk memories even came up was because my best friend, who is a big fan of Jillian Michaels, the workout guru, sent me a video of her explaining the options available for the healthiest milk.
I had no idea there were so many options, none of which was raw milk, which was the only option people used to have.
Everything from pea milk to coconut milk to even hemp milk, mainly because plant-based diets are becoming more and more popular and offer a ton of health benefits.
But during a time when the world seems to be on the verge of returning to an era when people were more self-sufficient rather than relying on mass-produced food and supplies, it is a good time to consider raw milk, as well as the food my grandmother and her generation consumed.
Much of it would be on the “unhealthy” list now. I mean, can we eat fatback, lard biscuits and eggs every morning? Well, Grandpa Bowden did, and he lived to be 95.
But that was a different era, when processed food simply was not part of their lives. Food was natural and far more “pure” and, of course, they did not sit in front of a TV. They moved.
Obviously, that is an era long gone and the world is a far different place now, even if we are thrust into a time when everything seems to be turned on its ear.
This pandemic will pass, though, and things will get back to a “normal” eventually as we once again face all of the options available to us in every aspect of living and make choices as to how we live our lives.
We are the ones who define our own normals and maybe one of the positive impacts of this crisis is to give us time to step back and ask:
What milk should I drink?
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
