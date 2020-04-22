My DVD stash is all but depleted, and television is nothing but reruns nowadays.
I’ve resorted to watching old DVD and Blu-ray movies and television shows all over again. Some, which I originally watched a year or two ago, are more or less new to me again.
For example, I’m currently watching for the second time an old season of a television show called “The Last Ship” from Michael Bay. The show, quite conveniently, is about a deadly virus that is raging across the globe. And yes, the survivors of the virus are wearing masks and gloves in this series.
“The Last Ship” was a good series. I would recommend it. I don’t mind watching a good TV show a second time.
Another good series I just finished (actually Monday night) was season one of “Castlerock”, a joint collaboration between Stephen King and J.J. Abrams. It’s a streaming series, but I watched it on DVD. Expect a big twist toward the end that will mess with your mind in a “Twilight Zone” kind of way.
Other shows and movies, which were bad the first time I watched them, didn’t improve upon a second viewing.
Of course, none of this would be necessary if there was actually something new to watch on TV.
What’s up with all of the reruns on TV? And if it’s not a rerun, it’s another not very real reality show.
In case the powers-to-be in Hollywood forgot, about 90 percent of all Americans are still living under stay-at-home and shelter-in-place orders. So we are watching a lot of television, probably more than normal. And we are looking for something, make that anything, that is new to watch.
But instead of airing new episodes of television shows during our stay-at-home orders, apparently the Hollywood executives are holding back, saving those new episodes for the traditional May sweeps period. Really?
Come May there is a strong chance that many of these stay-at-home and shelter-in-place orders will be lifted. If they are lifted, I can assure the masterminds in Tinseltown that we won’t be sitting at home watching television shows when we are no longer required to shelter in place. So holding back on your new television episodes at a time when 90 percent of America is actually at home, and sampling television programming, has to be one of the dumbest decisions ever made.
Don’t expect your May ratings to be good, particularly if the stay-at-home and shelter-in-place orders are lifted.
Now, at this point, you are probably wondering why I’m not just streaming.
Well, I’m not exactly a streaming kind of guy. If I’m going to buy a movie, or television series, I expect to have a physical copy of it. This includes a DVD or Blu-ray disc and a box. That way if I want to watch a movie a second, third or fourth time, all I have to do is pop the DVD or Blu-ray into the Blu-ray player. I’m an old-school type of guy and make no apologies for it.
However, I will watch Fox News on my cellphone, when I’m not near the television at home. So I guess that counts as streaming, at least sort of.
I might add that the lack of new sporting events on television is also downright depressing.
No. I have no interest in watching a hockey game that originally aired in 2009 in the year 2020.
Who in their right mind decided it was a good idea to fill up programming schedules with hockey and golf games from nine and 10 years ago? That’s ridiculous. I wouldn’t even want to watch a football game from 10 years ago. That is simply too dated.
Just air an older movie or something instead of a hockey game from a decade ago. The networks, if they hope to keep attracting new viewers during the age of online streaming, will have to do better than that.
I’ve never understood why the networks air all of their new shows and specials during the month of May. Even during a non-global-pandemic year, folks aren’t sitting inside and watching television on a warm May evening. And if it is a show that they absolutely want to see, most folks will simply DVR it and watch it later, or when it is dark outside.
So if anyone out there in television land is reading this, I once again reiterate my core argument. I’m stuck at home and looking for something new to watch. Not repeats. Not hockey and golf games from a decade ago. Not yet another reality television show about singing. Nope. Something new. Something original. And something good.
Just entertain us without shoving all of those political messages and social justice issues in our face.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
