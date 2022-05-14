One task of a parent or preacher or teacher is to somehow instill into others (preferably those young enough to make a difference in their futures as well as those of others) the idea of being a success. “Happiness” is not always the best idea in this case because if some folks are too happy (like yours truly) they may have a tendency to stop whatever they are doing and simply take a rest.
Many good friends, older adults usually, helped me along the way with good advice and every now and then a reminder from a hickory switch about the best way to get to where I needed to be. Still, sometimes the lessons come from afar and now is the time to revisit one of the better influences I can recall.
Back in 1964, when I was working my way through Abb’s Valley-Boissevain Elementary School, it was almost time for the NCAA basketball championship and my dad asked me who I was rooting for. I told him I had found a team and he figured it would be the Duke Blue Devils, just down the road in North Carolina but I had a different idea.
My answer was twofold: first, the team I picked had a former high school English teacher as a coach. As a word person who loved books and writing, that was certainly a major plus. Second, as I told Dad, the team did not even have a name. He didn’t understand so I explained that the school did not have a name, it just went by letters: U-C-L-A. Any team that didn’t even have a name needed fans to support it.
So, the underdog UCLA team went on to win and that English teacher coach, John Wooden, eventually made quite a name for himself around the country. He liked to write poetry and was a serious thinker when it came to making people come closer to realizing their potential.
For example, he came up with a different definition of success than the one found in Webster’s dictionary. Coach Wooden said success is “peace of mind, which is a direct result of self-satisfaction in knowing you did your best to become the best that you are capable of being.” Maybe the U.S. Army picked up on that because part of it sounds a great deal like the motto used in their ads for many years.
At any rate, Wooden impressed upon my young that we are not all created equal, but only have equal opportunity to use the gifts we have been given to improve ourselves. Kind of like the parable of the talents from the Bible, you might say. His idea made sense to a little boy who was not very good at math and was not going to be much higher than six feet from the ground with quite a few other deficiencies thrown in for good measure.
To top off this lesson on wisdom from the coach, there was his famous Pyramid of Success devised over a few years of thinking as his own successful career blossomed. It had/has 15 blocks outlined with 10 key ideas for living a more fulfilling life. What impressed me then and still does today is that it is not aimed at just the athlete but toward all who want to come closer to being their best.
Wooden himself said that he moved some of the blocks around in this diagram but there are two that once put in stayed put. Those are the ones he called the cornerstones — the two end models on the first supporting level. One is “Industriousness” and the other “Enthusiasm.”
He pointed out that industriousness is necessary for achievement by saying there is no substitute for work. From Edison to your local valedictorian to successful business people in any town, there is almost universal agreement with that statement. As Coach said, worthwhile things come from hard work and careful planning.
In my own case and surely for almost any journalist, that is a certainty. When I am asked how long it takes to write a column, I say about 50 years. That is 50-plus years of reading, studying, working to put words together in the best way after an endless succession of preparatory planning.
Now, as for the enthusiasm, Wooden says about it, “Your heart must be in your work. Stimulate others.”
Oh, joy! Of any of the maxims penned by the great man, this may be the one closest to my own life. As a teacher, I feel that I have never had a job. Almost without exception over these more than 40 years in the classroom I have wanted to go to work every day and make the children better than they were the day before.
Love the newspaper writing. It has been fun every single story through over these years and still is. Oh, writing or teaching is not so easy and both take a lifetime of studying to maintain the standards of quality. Even then, as we all know, some others are going to be better. I may not be teacher of the year or win any writing awards but I can usually get a good night’s sleep knowing that on that day I was working toward being better than the day before.
I am still working toward something Coach Wooden said of his teams, “We did what we were supposed to do.”
Now that would cap any pyramid!
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
