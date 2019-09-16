When visiting my daughter recently, I walked into the living room to see my young granddaughter Hattie and she was on the couch relaxing and watching TV.
At only 3 1/2 years old I was expecting to see one of the cartoons popular today.
Of course, I am mostly out of the cartoon loop after my own kids quit watching them.
“Scooby Scooby-Doo, where are you,” or “He lives in a pineapple under the sea…”
But then I saw what she was watching and it gave me a jolt of satisfaction since her mother and all of her siblings loved the show as well.
No cartoon at all.
It was “I Love Lucy.”
Yep. She isn’t even 4 years old, and she already loves “Lucy,” a black-and-white series originally filmed more than 60 years ago.
In fact, all of my kids loved “The Andy Griffith Show” as well and still do.
The question is, why are young children attracted to these shows? How do they keep their attention and entertain them?
One of the reasons, I think, is because the characters were all so well-defined and consistent and easy to relate to.
Not only that, the story lines were relatively simplistic, and included situations and reactions that children can often understand and relate to.
For example, one of the most popular episodes of “I Love Lucy” was when Lucy was working in the candy kitchen and tempted by the passing chocolates on a conveyor belt. She would snatch one, and another, as we all would be tempted to do, and getting behind boxing them and then trying desperately to catch up.
Her acting was always superb and her comedic timing perfect.
For those who may not know, she also made a lot of movies and was skilled at drama as well.
The plots in these shows are easy to understand, yet reflective of human nature in a hilarious way.
Nothing ever seemed contrived in these shows. All plots unfolded so well because of the establishment of these consistent characters who we got to know quickly and looked forward to seeing their next situations and how they dealt with them.
The plots were also amazingly “clean” in the sense of the lack of any vulgarity or focus on sex.
It was really all about innocence.
Innocence was crucial because the characters in “Lucy” and “The Andy Griffith Show” were real and kind and honest and wanted to do the right thing.
Even when some characters, mostly strangers, did something wrong, as in many westerns at the time, they found redemption.
When the wrong was unintentional, which was often the case, humor was used and an eventual understanding of how it went wrong was inevitable.
Clear lines between right and wrong were drawn and rarely created any gray areas.
Children relate to that, and learn from it. They love to see peace and stability, and a happy resolution to any conflict.
Some may argue the characters and plots were too unrealistic.
I don’t agree at all.
We all experience such humor with our own families and we all have “characters” in our circle of family and friends.
I had a cousin who reminded my very much of Barney Fife.
And we all know people like Andy and Aunt Bee.
My Aunt Ruby was in some ways like Lucy.
These shows make all of us, including children, feel comfortable as if they were part of our own families.
Besides being so funny, they are uplifting and offer a sense of security of living in a place where everybody is different, but basically kind, non-threatening and tolerant.
We all want that, and I remember as a child wanting to live in Mayberry.
Yes, these shows were idealistic. We all understand the loss of innocence and how easily things can go wrong and people often don’t get along and bad behavior is not corrected and some people can be very mean and don’t care.
But children are innocent.
In a way, they live in Lucy’s world. They live in Mayberry.
And we all still want to.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
