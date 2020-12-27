A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about Congress reaching an agreement on a new COVID-19 relief bill:
• I guess they’re all going to get in front of the first microphone they see, slobbering all over it telling us what a great job they did for Americans, how they worked tirelessly to bring relief to us all — Jeff B.
• While some people are grateful for the $600 stimulus money, others find it insulting. The pandemic has been very difficult on many people. Some have lost jobs, insurance, etc. While other’s job hours have been cut, along with many other factors (that) have caused financial hardships during this time. We all should be most thankful for the extra money — Dusty McK.
• Ridiculous when you look at how much the citizens of other countries are receiving. Our government doesn’t care about us whatsoever and they don’t even try to hide the fact — Coty H.
On a story about city officials in Princeton being optimistic about the new management agreement signed between Princeton Community Hospital and WVU Hospitals:
• I am a frequent hospital flyer and I’ll tell you the administration makes a huge difference in quality of care. We need a leader who is dedicated to fundamental improvements. Not incremental change. It will also be much easier to get good and quick consultation with the WVU medical staff — William B.
• Still unsure of WVU’s purpose with PCH. If PCH needs advice on good management techniques, why can’t local successful businesses give them advice? Why does WVU have to put their ‘brand’ on PCH if it’s just advice they are giving to PCH?... — Bill S.
• I hope it is a change for the better... — Sarah G.
On a story about West Virginia ranking poorly in a new national infrastructure report card for the states:
• With so much coal removed and money made from southern W.Va. by the “friends of coal,” it would seem we would have the best infrastructure, but we don’t. It’s like these guys just exploited southern W.Va. — Bill S.
On a story about a second health care working having a severe reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine:
• Anyone can have this reaction from any vaccine. I took allergy shots for years and had to keep an epiPen with me because you can have that reaction — Tammy T.
• There will [be] those who have a reaction to vaccines — Carolyn T.
• I don’t think they should be giving it to the health care workers first. They can’t be replaced in a few days. What will happen then? — Dena M.
• And this is why I’m not getting it at this exact moment. Doesn’t mean I will never get it, but it’s just not now — David B.
On a story about Bluefield State College acquiring the former Bluefield Regional Medical Center facility:
• We need more than one hospital around here — Esther B.
• It’d be better if BSC flipped it to WVU so they could open it as a medical center — Shane W.
• One would think that Covid being around would clue the powers that be in to the fact that we need that as a hospital, not a dorm — Eva F.
On a story about former Tazewell football coach Dave Rider passing away:
• My condolences to his family and staff — Lily McG.
• Praying for his family and friends — Veronica S.
• Prayers and condolences — Jeff H.
• Prayers for the family and friends — Kathy C.
On a story about a delay being sought in the sentencing of a fired VA staffer who killed seven:
• She has pled guilty and this is a sentencing phase, so why does she need to meet with lawyers? If it is necessary, they can do it remotely, same as for receiving her sentence — Bill S.
On a story about more COVID-19 deaths being reported in Mercer and Tazewell counties:
• Wear a mask and wash your hands or stay home! — Mike D.
On a story about Dr. Anthony Fauci saying it could be next summer before all Americans receive the COVID-19 vaccine:
• Not for me —Terri D.
• Four months. We will all be dead by then. Gosh! — Sandra W.
• Him and his vaccine — Bucky B.
• Not taking it even if have to stay inside (till) it (is) over — Boyd C.
