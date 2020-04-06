A selection of reader comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about the discovery of four bodies in Monroe County — two children and their parents:
• Praying for Justice and whoever you are God seen it all and yes you will be revealed to the officers of the law. Really a sick individual. RIP little ones, you did nothing wrong. You now sit on Jesus’s lap and no one will ever harm you again. Heartbreaking — Lilly C.
• Anytime that someone is murdered, it is a terrible crime against the law of man and God but to murder little children is heinous and unthinkable — Tommy E.
• Praying they are caught and punished — Shelia R.
• Hope they find these two soon — Leslie N.
On a story about the two Tazewell County coronavirus cases being travel related:
• They gonna have to take more action to slow the spread. Stay at home order I think people don’t fully understand that people are out every where. Tazewell County has two cases, Wythe county has one and the other counties mentioned in Southwest Va. none. So why not protect those areas from further spread? — Crissy C.
• People are asking for a complete shut down and no one leaving their homes. There was a post ... saying vehicles are parked there from New York, stating they are traveling here because Virginia is lowest rate area. People need to stop traveling or trying to visit loved ones — Lilly C.
• And this is why it is important to keep travelers in their own states! Do you all honestly know how many traveling families we see in Walmart on a daily basis? Do you know they might be carrying the virus? They are putting people in quarantine down south for 14 days that have traveled from other states, and here we are in W.Va., not taking this seriously enough at all. I have friends dying in New York City. One person every nine minutes, is dying — Ophelia W.
• Why are people still traveling? — Amanda K.
On a story about Mercer County Schools not providing food to students during the scheduled spring break:
• Up to now local schools were doing such a good job. Disappointed, but not surprised, by our superintendent’s decision to follow this policy — Bill S.
• They usually don’t feed during spring break. Dang feeding you on regular school days — Priscilla B.
• It’s crazy! People! What if someone infected is packing or delivering your food! ... It’s stupid, you feed your kids through the holidays and the summer breaks but you can’t do it through the worldwide crisis that we are in right now? You may save the lives of your children and your whole family by taking care of your own responsibilities at this time — Valerie R.
• They never provided food during spring break since kids weren’t in school, but a lot of local restaurants are giving kids meals to help out. If you have a will to feed your kids you’ll find a way — Joe S.
On a story about health officials confirming a third COVID-19 case in Mercer County:
• It’s taking tests in this area a great 14 days to return. That’s too long for other people that’s been exposed to a person to be found. We need to get a speedier process. Fourteen days is unacceptable — Julie P.
• There’s going to be a lot more because people who can stay home aren’t. What part of quarantine do people not understand? — Diane D.
• Yeah, but who can tell where the subject had been before he or she was in isolation — David M.
On a story about the death toll increasing in New York from the COVID-19 pandemic:
• And only Tom Hanks and Prince Charles has recovered. Amazing — Jamie L.
• Prayers for New York — Jason S.
On a story about President Donald Trump warning that between 100,000 to 240,000 Americans may die from the COVID-19 pandemic:
• Why criticize the president when no one here is following the guidelines? You that want to blame the president that is telling you it’s going to get worse, but still don’t listen! You still think this is a joke — Lynette H.
• Some people need to pray and stop criticizing. If you can do a better job run for office — Marsha H.
