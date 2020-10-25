A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about Lily Comer of Princeton being chosen as a finalist in a talent scout competition in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.:
• This is awesome. Congratulations and good luck — Teresa D.
• Congratulations and wishing you success in the next round — Ruth M.
• Oh wow ... congratulations, you’ve got this Lilly — Ted L.
• Congratulations, good luck — Brenda K.
On a story about a state health officer in West Virginia warning that the virus will persist until the public follows health safety guidelines:
• Don’t cop out, doc. This is not the fault of the people. Your experts change their minds every day about the China virus. You say whatever the moment calls for. If you would just treat it like a medical matter rather than political, your advice would be totally different — Carol R.
• I agree with her comments, but she has lost my respect because she is a medical doctor and she is on the committee with Jim Justice. She is a member of the group manipulating the map. The other state health officer wasn’t a “yes person” for Justice — Michelle W.
• If you[’re] not sick don’t get tested, that’s why the numbers are going up, false positives. Just my opinion — Danny K.
• I still wonder why the 1st of September the CDC decided to stop screening people coming into the U.S. from China and Europe. I wonder if this is where our third wave came from? — Barbara K.
• The comments from some are reflective of why the numbers of cases are increasing. They listen and watch the actions of a certain person and ignore science! Sad — Tim S.
• So much interaction and not enough taking caution in this. This isn’t no joke. We (are) having young and old and everyone in between being effected. Please especially in heavily congested places one goes, wear a mask, stores esp[ecially] with all the nastiness out there. Wash and sanitize your hands as soon as you can when being out — Hobart C.
On a story about a mother and boyfriend being sentenced in connection with the death of a murdered toddler in Mercer County:
• God bless these families. Sad sick individuals to harm an innocent child — Lilly M.
• Fifteen years that’s it? This is why people continue to kill their children b[ecause] they know they will still get their lives but their victims never will again. They beat this child to death and only get 15 years which means they will do way less then that and go back to their sick lives. Why do murderers still get their lives but the victims never do.... — Amanda M.
• They both deserve the death penalty not a couple years in jail! The “woman “ not a mother, allowed this then didn’t seek treatment. She doesn’t deserve to live. Evil both of them — Donna J.
• Monsters needed death penalty. If you stand by and let someone beat your baby to death, you need same sentence. I hope you two get what you deserve in prison! — Debora B.
On a story about a cult classic ginger ale made in Virginia being discontinued:
• Yes the Pocahontas drinks were the best. You could get all flavors — Tina B.
• I remember going to the gas station on Halloween and getting a grape Rocky Top for a treat. Rocky Top had the best ginger ale in my opinion. It always tasted the best when I would get a stomach bug — Lindsey B.
• I am from the Northern Neck (King George to be exact) and I live in Bluefield now. I buy multiple cases at a time when I go “home” to bring back to Bluefield — it’s that good. This saddens me so much — Savannah C.
• I remember that Pocahontas ginger ale as a kid. The best ever — Robert L.
On a story about local health officials reporting the largest seven-day surge of new COVID-19 cases in Mercer County since the pandemic began:
• I grew up in Bluefield and have always thought of it as a place people took care of each other, a point of local pride. In many ways, this is still the case. Yet I have been shocked and disappointed by the number of people refusing to follow the science and take care of one another’s health and well-being in this way. We must take care of one another, now more than ever — Katherine D.
• Well everyone wants to do what they want to. No masks. And by all means let’s play sports and spread it around! — Regina H.
• Funny how it seems there is almost always a surge before important days — Terry H.
• The reason why the cases are increasing is very simple. There are tons of people in this area who refuse to wear masks. They think this virus is a hoax that will somehow magically end on November 3. Meanwhile, those of us that believe in science have to go to places where the non mask wearers go. It is truly sad that there are so many people in this area, and throughout this country, that won’t follow guidelines issued by the CDC! — Tim S.
• So exactly how long is this “virus” going to last? No virus has ever lasted this long. People can’t go to church and schools have all been closed but we can still gather at Walmart and the grocery stores. Come on now people. We need church, we need God, our kids need school. I personally think this will be over after Nov 3 — Melissa S.
