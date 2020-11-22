A selection of reader comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announcing there will be no new virus restrictions in the state at the moment despite surging numbers:
• Good. No restrictions. So those who catch the virus will run for this vaccine? Not me. My faith is in Jesus Christ, not a needle— Lilly M.
• Did Hell just freeze over? — Jeff B.
• He’s up to something. You can bet on it! — Judy S.
On a story about Gov. Jim Justice confirming the 38th COVID-19 related death in Mercer County:
• Really sad that there are people that are so heartless about wearing a mask to stop this and to protect their own families as well as the lives of others. You who are not wearing a mask, you are as guilty as a murderer! Everyone screaming for schools to start and businesses to open and begging for a stimulus check, well guess what? You are the ones stopping it — Lilly M.
• With numbers for Mercer County, how are we still playing sports? If he was true, what the numbers indicate, no sports would be playing — Bill S.
• There is absolutely no way to “social distance” in any sport whatsoever and all sports should have been put on hold or totally canceled for this year. I am literally amazed at our “officials,” so-called health department and board of education. No wonder this keeps spreading — Charles B.
• The virus is real and precautions needs to be done, but it’s not the sports teams causing the big rise in cases — Seth M.
On a story about Adam Havens being named the new Montcalm boys basketball coach:
• Congratulations Coach! — Larkin R.
• Sweet, congrats Adam — Jesse H.
• Congratulations! I’m ready for some basketball — Leslie N.
• Good luck Adam — Sharon G.
On a story about former Virginia House Speaker Kirk Cox making his gubernatorial run official in an attempt to be the first Republican to win a statewide race in Virginia in nearly a decade:
• I’d give him a shot! — Brian M.
• Republicans will have to become more moderate on several social issues before they’ll even have a chance to win — Bill S.
On a column by James H. “Smokey” Shott about how some are making their criticism of President Donald Trump a new national pastime:
• Same group of people in 2016 said our elections were interfered by the Russians. Now, the same group is saying our election process is secured and those who voted for Trump needs to accept defeat — Travis W.
• What’s the old saying? If you can’t take it, don’t dish it out. They just can not handle the fact he is no push over — James B.
On a story about a massive COVID-19 outbreak at the Stevens Correctional Center in McDowell County where 254 positive cases are being reported among inmates and 28 staff members testing positive for the virus:
• Was this caused by the transfer of prisoners from the feds? If so, can they be held responsible? — Bill S.
• I hope screening protocols are investigated, this is insane — Cassandra K.
• Caused because all the inmates are from places other than here. Stop bringing them in from other states — Anita H.
On a story about Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat, saying he wants to legalize recreational marijuana and stating that it will happen in Virginia where Democrats control the House, Senate and governor’s office:
• Never thought I’d see this in Virginia, but it is 2020 — John J.
• Look at Colorado and the tax revenue marijuana has created. They have it for medical and recreational use — Dusty M.
• Let the people grow it and make the profits — A.J. B.
On a story about Democrat Joe Biden ruling out the possibility of a national lockdown under his administration:
• Right because letting each state do their own thing has worked out so well ... — Tony G.
