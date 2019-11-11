A selection of reader comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about the passage of the Mercer County Schools excess levy:
• Awesome! Of course, the state should be appropriating enough to provide these necessities for our students. So thank you to the community for stepping up — Holly W.
• No more fundraising! Great news for parents. Sixty-four million dollars means no more selling! It’s also great the parents aren’t going to be asked to send money to the schools every few days now. It’s all covered! We can do a fundraising ban like other counties with a maximum levy because there’s so much money! — Travis P.
• This could all be fixed if they would do some taxes. Goods such as prepared meals tax, alcohol and cigarettes. That way not only the citizens of Mercer County would pay a more fair tax but all the out-of-towners that pass through would contribute — Mike T.
On a story about President Trump saying that the whistleblower must testify:
• I don’t understand how he continues to be able to bash the whistleblower and others in his ridiculous tweets. This is harassment and witness tampering. Any of us who behaved like this would be arrested — Susie M.
• What’s wrong with him wanting the whistleblower to come out and face him? Because the whistleblower and that bunch are lying and they are afraid they will get in trouble for what they have done and are still doing — Pat W.
• Why could he not answer questions? Why is the left shutting down all GOP questions? — Casey F.
On a story about Mitchell Stadium winning the USA Today Best High School Football Stadium in America contest:
• That’s great! I know a lot of people not even from Bluefield (me being one) voted for this. That’s what we as a state do! — Melissa T.
• Such an honor for Mitchell. Holds 12,000 fans, has a state-of-the-art score board, great handicap access seating. Plus so many championship players have played on that field — Richard G.
• Way to go Bluefield! Let’s all be proud and not post negative comments. This was an accomplishment. Congratulations to our town — Clarence L.
• I really think we should get to host all playoff games and the championship games — Sherry B.
On a story about Democrats winning majority control of the Virginia House and Senate after Tuesday’s closely-watched election:
• It’s sad. Wait ‘til these Democrats dictate what you can eat, what doctor you can see and so much more. It scares me to death to see what we will have to go through! We will lose all our freedom. Wake up people! — Darlene F.
• Thank God we moved from the state of Virginia. It’s becoming another California — Ileen M.
• Well I may have to move too. Don’t know what’s wrong with people — Lisa D.
• Thank God. I’m glad to see my state voting for progress, kindness and common sense. I am always proud of Virginia, but especially tonight! — Mathew C.
On a story about a jury convicting a Princeton couple charged with the starvation death of their child:
• So the jury recommended mercy which means they can be considered for parole after 15 years — Diane H.
• Mercy!? For what!? For torturing a child? Do you know the agony that child went through? — Janet B.
On a story about Virginia’s governor vowing swift action to make gun laws stricter now that Democrats control the General Assembly:
• You Democrats are insane. There is a revolution coming and it won’t be pretty — Travis W.
• The more strict gun laws are the higher crime rates are. Look at Chicago. Laws are all Democrats know to do. If you don’t have a gun to defend yourself you need to get one! — Sandra McC.
• As far as the gun issue. This may force the (Supreme Court of the United States) SCOTUS to make a decision as they did in D.C. in regards to owning a pistol. SCOTUS ruled in favor of the Second Amendment in that case. The case now involving AR’s in Virginia should be no different. In any case, how many folks will actually turn in their weapons will be speculative — Chuck W.
• Stricter gun laws do not mean anyone is coming to take your guns. Well, unless you are a felon or someone who shouldn’t own them anyway — Dana S.
• Remains to be seen. Hope for the sake of our state he keeps some of his brags — Zelma F.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.