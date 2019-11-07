Veterans give good listeners a real sense of history

During all my years at the Daily Telegraph, one of my favorite things to do has been to interview the veterans who have served our country. I’ve spoken to an Army Ranger who was on the beach of Normandy on D-Day and a Korean War veteran who remembered the freezing cold and being so close to Chinese troops, he could hear them talking.
In another interview, a Battle of the Bulge veteran told me how a German tank opened fire on the house he and his buddies were sheltering in and how, later in the war, he stopped a Russian from machine gunning German refugees after the war ended.
Oh, and there was the radio operator on a dive bomber about to take off from the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Franklin. Just before takeoff, a Japanese plane dropped a 500-pound bomb through the Franklin’s flight deck and “blew the ship all to hell.”
That operator’s dive bomber, which was literally blown off the deck by that terrific blast, proceeded with the mission. Later, he told me about getting some souvenirs out of a Japanese Army warehouse.
The female veterans have equally interesting stories to tell. I remember one interview with an Army nurse who served in the Pacific Theater of Operations during World War II. The Japanese often bombed the installation and there was a Japanese sniper roaming the island.
Then there was the story I heard from a “Rosy the Riveter,” a woman who helped build training planes. She remembered visiting a military hospital during a war and how the patients, who were wounded or became ill during combat, were so happy to see some American girls and talk to them.
One recent interview carried a reminder about the aftermath of D-Day. This veteran arrived some time after the invasion of Europe. While the Allies successfully breached Hitler’s “Atlantic Wall,” the cost had been high. He remembered seeing the bodies of paratroopers still dangling from trees.
You can read about World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, Desert Storm and the ongoing war on terror, but veterans give listeners a real sense of the hardships endured and the sacrifices made when serving one’s country. Years often go by before they feel ready to share their often traumatic memories. They should have an audience when they’re ready to talk.
Last Saturday I covered the Community Veterans Breakfast and Stand Down Event being hosted at the Princeton Church of God. About 400 area veterans were treated to breakfast, entertainment and gifts including boots, backpacks, food and even services such as flu shots.
I kept seeing ball caps and jackets testifying to the veterans’ service. You could pick out veterans of World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the more recent wars America has fought and continues to fight. Some veterans planned to use the items they were presented that day or share them with people in need.
I found a veteran to interview for the Daily Telegraph’s edition on Veterans Day, but I could have spent a week talking to all the veterans who wanted to share their memories. Ideas such as setting up a small studio to get videos and recordings of their stories came to mind; again, it would take days to get everybody’s story.
We would probably have to set up several studios staffed by local volunteers and students to get as much material as possible. I’m sure the veterans attending Saturday’s event represented an entire encyclopedia of recollections.
Later, I told a friend of mine out of state about the community breakfast, and she said that she wished that she could have been there to help serve breakfast or do whatever needed to be done.
A lot of local businesses and civic organizations donated material and time to make the event happen. It was another demonstration of how the region’s communities honor local veterans.
Maybe next year I could do something like offer a sign-up station where veterans who want to share their stories can leave their contact information. That would be a step toward preserving more of their stories for future historians before those stories are lost forever.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com.
