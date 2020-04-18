If you or someone you know is a person who prays, please consider one word to put at or near the top of the prayer list: vaccine. Until we have one that works, much of our misery is going to continue unabated as we yearn for a return to normal. Polio and scarlet fever and smallpox did not just disappear, vaccines were required to run them out of town.
In the meantime, we think about the ordinary suddenly becoming the extraordinary.
For example, Charlie Boothe wrote a nice article about haircuts earlier this week. A great idea about something most of us just took for granted. Thursday’s paper had an insightful column by “Dr.” Tom Bone about the power (or not) of the presidency. The column, as Tom’s stories always are, was well-researched and presented the facts in a straightforward fashion. Veteran newsman and columnist Charles Owens, who does a wonderful job of not only helping to put the paper together on many of these difficult days also offers thoughtful observations about life in a variety of ways.
Many of us are trying to balance the medical issues including the heartbreak of families who have lost loved ones against the financial fear of wondering how long so many businesses can remain closed without dealing a fatal blow to the jobs we must have to survive. Whom shall we trust?
The president used the “total power” statement – which by now he has, to coin a popular phrase, “walked back” in more recent conversations. So, with due deference to Dr. Bone, let me share just what the Constitution says about that because it is not only about the current president but any in the future.
Ratified on December 15, 1791, the actual text reads: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the People.”
Generally speaking, a President of the United States can sign or veto legislation, convene or adjourn the Congress, command the Armed Forces, grant reprieves or pardons, make treaties with the advice and consent of the Senate, appoint ambassadors, nominate for Supreme Court justices and do all this with the charge of preserving, protecting and defending the Constitution of the United States.
Some of the “gray areas” involve executive orders, by which a president may determine boundaries for protected areas such as national parks, for which Theodore Roosevelt became well known. Most presidents have kept these orders to a minimum, although the Roosevelts certainly broke the mold. Theodore offered up 1,081 such orders, Franklin issued a whopping 3,522 (in 12 years), Calvin Coolidge signed 1,203 and Woodrow Wilson issued 1,803. Franklin Roosevelt and Wilson were presidents during World Wars, times of truly dire emergencies.
Those “emergencies” may be of particular attention with the COVID-19 virus now afflicting us. State governors, after being advised by President Trump to coordinate activities within the several states, have wrestled with unprecedented issues ranging from medical supplies to essential business designations and operation of public as well as private agencies. Judging the effectiveness of this policy reveals that many have done an admirable job under extremely difficult circumstances. Gov. Andrew Coumo of New York has emerged as a national figure during this time.
However, such as in Michigan, citizens are beginning to question the various policies with perceived inequality as to how rules are applied to different segments of the public and private sectors. Emergency powers once again become an issue.
For instance, look in the West Virginia Constitution, Article 5, Section 15.5 and note the broad areas where the governor, under the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, may take drastic measures as he may deem necessary. The Virginia Constitution is similar and we have all taken note of the tension in the Old Dominion during the term of Gov. Ralph Northam as the tenor of many state policies ring true closer to Tidewater and Fairfax than in Southwest Virginia.
We all wonder when social distancing will no longer be necessary and just when testing will be widely available. Our scientists are working diligently to find a block to the coronavirus. It is essential. It is not over until it’s over, dear readers, and as long as the “emergency” word can be invoked, there is simply no telling just what may come down from on high until this crisis passes.
Remember: the operative word is vaccine.
Larry Hypes is a teacher at Bluefield High School and a columnist for the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.