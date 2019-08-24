Two cities divided by a common love will come together Friday

I laugh when fans question which team to list first when the annual “Battle of the Bluefields” takes place and am a (little) amazed with the interest in tailgating – or not – and whether alcohol may or may not be served anywhere near Mitchell Stadium.
As a current employee of Bluefield High School and as a teacher who enjoyed several years of service at Graham High School, I have strong fondness for both institutions. In fact, I sometimes wish they did not play each other at all. It is somewhat like having two children – one plays for WVU and the other for Pitt. How are you supposed to feel?
This year, I believe, Graham is the visiting team and so it seems that Bluefield should be listed first. That may not be correct because on game night fans from either side can be found all across the stands. It would be idle to speculate just how many married couples will be there with one spouse from GHS and the other from BHS. If you think I am going to guess how many unmarried couples will be, you are wrong!
Over the years, Graham has traditionally been the smaller school and thus Bluefield is usually a mathematical favorite. I think (may be wrong) that “Beaver” has something like a 67-23 overall edge in this long-standing rivalry so in about two of every three games, BHS is going to win. I do not know the longest win streak for either squad.
On the other hand – and it seems there are not enough hands to go around for the big showdown – some readers may know that I broadcast for the Tazewell Bulldogs for 30 seasons. I went for a whole generation and never saw the GHS-BHS game. In fact, and I will be the first to admit it, I often wrote stories about how important that first Tazewell game was. One year the Dogs were playing Gate City and I took pride in saying that the Dogs-Devils game was the biggest one in the area.
Once again, what is a fellow supposed to do? By the way, Tazewell won that game and everybody in green said that Beaver-Graham was only number two in importance. I guarantee you that fans from every local town will put their boys up as the best opening game, as they should. Loyalty counts for a lot.
It was great fun when I was at Graham to spend time with the late Glynn Carlock and Bill Kinser, among others, along with Tom Rohrer and Bob Russell. There was a lot of “across the line” discussion there.
Many older readers know that Kinser, now retired, quarterbacked the 1959 West Virginia state champion Beavers in the very first season when Bluefield was coached by Merrill Gainer. Kinser later teamed up with the G-Men and was not only a valuable coach for the football squad but also one of the best baseball mentors in the Two Virginias. He came down with Coach Carlock.
Carlock, of course, played for Gainer at Big Creek and (may have been) the first ex-Gainer player that the coach hired when he came to Bluefield. The big guy was a defensive guru and helped with a couple of state title winners before coming over to Graham in 1973. In just a couple of years, the G-Men managed to beat Bluefield and Carlock was on his way. He was in charge when GHS won the ‘89 and ‘95 crowns.
Gainer had an incredible 87-6-1 record at Bluefield but current BHS coach Fred Simon opens his 33rd season with 265 wins and five state titles in the record books. “Freddie” has an abiding love for the Bluefield squad and is just as energized now as he was when he took the reins from the late John Chmara back in 1986. His 2017 team, led by Mookie Collier and Truck Edwards, was on a level of excitement like the 2001 G-Men and edged Fairmont for the state title. Coach Chmara won championships in 1975 and again in ‘84 and was an offensive genius in his own right.
Rocky Malamisura was telling me a few days ago how Chmara was watching film in preparation for the ‘75 title tilt and suddenly stopped the projector, talked to three BHS players and devised a plan to slow South Charleston star Robert Alexander. Rocky was right in the middle of that and it worked well enough as the Bluefielders (Stubby Currence would say that!) did defeat the up-state team.
Graham coach Tony Palmer played for Carlock and the G-Men on their ‘89 squad and is now hoping to beat Bluefield for the second time. Although Graham won last year’s state title in their bracket and had a splendid season, you can bet your last nickel that many Beaver fans will take great delight this week in reminding G-Men fans about Bluefield’s 37-14 triumph last August.
Lord willing, I will go to the game and hope to see many friends from both sides there. I will not tailgate and don’t drink so from that standpoint, I will probably have a dull evening compared to some.
However, I can assure you the game will be incredibly competitive and exciting enough to once again earn its prestigious ranking in the Great American Rivalry Series.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph teacher.
