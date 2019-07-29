A selection of reader comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about a Mercer County man pleading guilty in a high school porn case:
• So now child predators are getting a slap on the wrist? I wonder how much money it took to make this happen. God help the children. If their parents aren’t abusing them, our “justice system” is throwing them under the bus. Disgraceful — Pam H.
• Sad. The plea deal was accepted because the families didn’t want the publicity. If that happened to one of my girls, the whole Facebook world would know about it. But, they, in the end, did what they felt they had to do. As already stated, he will do it again — no doubt about it — Lynn B.
On a story about Concord University announcing its first ESports gaming team:
• This is fantastic! I’m so excited to see local acknowledgment that there is more for young people than running around a ball field — Rebecca S.
• Glad to see there are options like this local! Way to go Concord! — Lisa S.
• There are colleges in Virginia that are doing this. This is the next generation of university competitions — Barry B.
On a story about the number of students considered to be homeless on the rise in West Virginia:
• Our state should be weeping. How many of us have a spare bedroom? Lord, in your mercy... — Mona J.
• This is a large number—could it be a logistics problem? Parents not keeping in touch with school or not sending back needs information? A lot of adults still don’t use email and may not be responding! I hope your great governor is aware! — Freida H.
• The odd thing to consider, the powers that be can actively spend time and money to invest into these “studies” and print “figures,” but yet not a damn thing is being done to correct the issues of homeless kids. There’s more to blame than drugs and floods — Jerry M.
• Maybe there needs to be less check grabbers and more people getting jobs! — Shelia W.
• Send me these homeless students. I have a loving home to stay! — Sabrinia M.
• We can take care of illegals, with money, health care, housing, and everything else, but they accept the fact that our own are living on the streets homeless, not knowing what or if they will be able to eat — Robbie R.
On a story about President Donald Trump calling the Robert Mueller hearings before a Democratic-controlled House committee “all nonsense:”
• What I got from yesterday’s “hearings” was Mueller neither wrote nor read this report. I wonder what he was paid for doing nothing for the past two years! — Larkin R.
• Pretty much, nothing new was stated and a lot of unanswered — Justin J.
• What a waste of a day, another day when politicians didn’t work for the people that put them in office to do. Just imagine how much could be done if this effort to cry over losing a election going on four years now would’ve got done if it was put to working together — Steven C.
On a story about the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department now taking calls about animal control issues:
• Wow, finally. I had a weird raccoon at my job, midday, attacking someone on the road but no one would come. Thank God no one got bit! — Alisha S.
• So will we be getting a response or just told to protect our own? As we were told before and will they be enforcing keeping your dogs on your own property? Nothing like walking outside and getting greeted by two huge pits standing on your deck. Luckily they were friendly. (This is not about pits either. I love pits) — San S.
On a story about a sexual assault suspect in Mercer County getting home confinement:
• And part of the problem with circuit court and family court when we have the same judges for years and years because no one ever runs against them so no matter what they get the bench every election — Floyd G.
• Mercer County is a joke. They have and will never protect females — Jay S.
