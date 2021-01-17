A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about the lightning fast impeachment of President Trump:
• The right thing for him to do is just resign and go quietly, this is a strong danger to America even for a few days. Much damage is already done by Trump… — Charles B.
• He only has two weeks. Why waste tax payers money? Another reckless act with tax payers money — Tim H.
• Isn’t that why all this started in the first place! – Larkin R.
• … Pelosi and others should be removed for abuse of power and wasting taxpayers money for her own personal agendas — Roseanna H.
• So much money to waste that could feed and clothe so many homeless and hungry, but what do they care their pockets are full — Pam H.
On a story about West Virginia Delegate Derrick Evans being charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol riots:
• When you are in office no matter at state or federal level, whether you are a Democrat or Republican, you are held to higher standard. …. — Lori S.
• How can anybody be busting (through) a door, when cops are opening gates and doors and motion them to come on (through)? — Shannon R.
• Where are the arrests for the BLM and Anifta? — Kevin S.
On a story about Democrats urging Vice President Pence to help oust President Trump”
• Carol Miller should step down … It was her constitutional duty to determine that the states had certified the election and not to substitute her political party’s preference — Mary H.
• I hope they all lose in their next elections. Bunch of adults acting like two year olds. Grow up and start doing what you were elected to do instead of trying to oust someone just because you don’t like them. — Alice J.
• This is going nowhere. Democrats are scared to death of the president. He has your number Pelosi — Sandra McC.
• If Pence turns coat as so many of the Republicans have, his name will be mud! — Kay R.
• Do the right thing Pence! You were so close to getting hanged by Trump’s insurgents. … Be a hero … Impeach ... — Carol D.
On a story about Gov. Jim Justice possibly changing the virus metric system again:
• What is the point of even having the map if we are just gonna go and change the criteria for what color you are ... — Danny M.
• What a ridiculous statement. It’s like starting a race but continually moving the finish line. Why not just get rid of it completely if that is how it’s going to be? — Penny T.
• All he’s worried about is money for sports. That’s his main thing — Cindy T.
On a story about the Bluefield Komatsu plant closing:
• Sorry for your job losses. Unfortunately, this is the start of American manufacturing leaving again. … — Michael P.
• Looks like we are losing the manufacturing that President Trump was bringing back to the U.S. — Bruce R.
• There has been more coal jobs lost in the last four years than any time in history — Ernie S.
• I know adjustments are sometimes necessary, but giving your employees a heads up would have been nice….— Kris K.
• How does this place shutting down get blamed on someone who isn’t in office yet? — Ray B.
On a column by James H. “Smokey” Shott about the riots at the U.S. Capitol building:
• The woman wasn’t shot for an unknown reason. She was shot because she was about to be the first in the raving mob to break down the final barrier between themselves and our lawmakers. … — Ace B.
• Thousands converged but only a few dozen breached the Capitol Building. Fifty plus of those (protestors) have been arrested and rightfully so but the thousands of other peaceful protesters should not be painted with a broad brush. … — Rachel P.
• … I too had friends in attendance and the violent attacks were the furthest thing from their mind when they planned their trips. They wanted to show their support for their president and their country. … — Connie McG.
• So Trump has no clue that the majority of his followers that he speaks to are … . Angry proud boys members. He knows good and well what and who he was speaking to and what would happen — Misty C.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.