A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about President Donald Trump being transported to Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment of COVID-19:
• Prayers for the two of them! — Linda K.
• Many prayers for our president and the first lady. At the end of the day no matter who you like don’t like, hate, (or) love, everyone is a human being and should be treated as such and no one is perfect — Crissy C.
• Praying for healing for our president and first lady — Shelia W.
• Don’t want anything to happen to him, but get real. He’s the worst president we’ve ever had and you know it — Connie C.
• Maybe he’ll finally take it seriously now, and his MAGA followers will get it through their thick heads that it’s not a joke — Melissa G.
• I don’t like Trump, but I’m sorry when anyone contracts COVID-19 — Annette B.
On a story about President Trump improving, but his doctors saying he is not yet out of the woods:
• Prayers for President Trump — Charlotte B.
• Besides his sycophants that he infected, I wonder how many Secret Service agents, White House staff, military staff and others were exposed to it?— Bill S.
• Prayers for you and your wife President Trump — Rita P.
• Oh no! Who downplayed it? Who refused to wear their mask? Who refused to listen to scientists? Who said it was made up by the Democrats? — Sharon H.
• I think that we need to be praying for our president and our nation instead of bad mouthing him and if people don’t like him they need to mail the stimulus money back and tell them that they don’t want it because he sent it to them. He is trying to help our country, but some people don’t have (the) sense to realize it. As for me he has my vote — Will V.
• God is faithful to heal his servants. God isn’t done with you yet. Praising God for complete healing. You are loved and appreciated — Lilly McG.
• Anything Trump does is for dramatic purposes and adulation — Michelle F.
On a story about members of the 1st Squadron, 150th Cavalry Regiment of the West Virginia Army National Guard, including those based at the Brushfork Armory, returning home after a year-long deployment to the Middle East:
• Welcome home! Thank you for your service — Debbie B.
• Welcome Home! Thank you for your service — Patty H.
• Thankful for each of these brave men and women for their willingness to serve our country — Chastity B.
• Welcome home. So thankful for you all — Drema M.
• Welcome home brave heroes. W.Va. proud! — Eleanor M.
• Thanks to each and everyone one of you for your service! May you reunite with your families and love ones. A day you won’t forget and God Bless you — Karen G.
On a story about the West Virginia Teachers Union filing a legal challenge in an attempt to toss out the color-coded school reentry map:
• Teachers are human lives and they go home to other humans. I would be scared to death as a teacher. It’s sad — Paula P.
• Anything being done about the coaches, parents and students taking multiple tests to get to a color where sports could be played? Suspend them — Bill S.
• Schools should not be open yet — Sharon H.
On a story about Democrat House leader Nancy Pelosi talking the 25th Amendment in the latest bid by Democrats to remove President Donald Trump from office:
• How stupid! He does his duties everyday. If it weren’t for our president, I shudder to think what kind of mess this country would be in this day! — Sharon H.
• She needs to get off her high horse and realize she does not make the decisions for the entire country! That is why we have elections! — Varlie H.
• Love you, Nancy! We will vote him out! Biden will pound Trump! — Freida H.
• Must not be confident at all that Harris-Biden can pull off a win next month — Jeff B.
• Give it a rest! Trump 2020 — Bonnie H.
• Wasting more of our money on her personal vendetta!— Jennifer M.
• She is so awful. She’s the one that needs to be removed from office — Rita P.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.