A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about long lines of vehicles being reported along Blue Prince Road during the first COVID-19 vaccination clinic held at the Mercer County Health Department:
• I’m almost 80 and am a high risk individual who is willing to wait my turn. The treatment of so many in their 80s and 90s that had to wait for hours in their cars only to be turned away is terrible — Pete S.
• Why only 100 doses? Get the guard here to help administer the vaccine — Susan G.
• No directions where to line up. Numerous lines from numerous directions. By 8:15 (a.m.) well over 100 vehicles — David W.
On a story about Princeton Community Hospital still struggling to provide enough beds and staff to handle a growing number of local COVID-19 patients:
• Remember this — when we needed health care most, during a deadly pandemic, our elected leaders in the local, state, and federal levels all left Bluefield out to dry ... — Ace B.
• They have needed help and more room for a while and it’s not getting any better. How is this not a state of emergency. We need help and now. Another day wasted is going to be another life lost — Tonya B.
On a story about West Virginia Delegate Derrick Evans being among those individuals who stormed the U.S. Capitol; he also livestreamed himself once inside of the Capitol:
• Rushing into is not the same as breaking into and destroying. So what’s the point of this? — Zelma F.
• Glad to see him backing Trump supporters — Karen T.
• Everyone that mobbed the Capitol were Trump supporters, so I wonder how much copper they took home with them? — Matt McC.
• Hopefully he was one of the 68 that has already been arrested — Debbie R.
• This will probably go down as not one of his brightest moments — Becky K.
• Justice should bar him and take away his state delegate title — John H.
On a story about President Elect Joe Biden telling President Donald Trump to order his supporters to end what Biden called an “unprecedented assault” on the U.S. Capitol:
• Funny how the pro defund police folks are now so desperately needing the officers — Jeremy C.
• What a disgusting display of weapons against a peaceful protest — Jeff B.
• Oh, it’s OK when Antifa, Black Lives Matter and rioters do it! Biden didn’t say a dang word when they were “protesting” — Larry T.
On a story about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying that if President Donald Trump isn’t removed from office through the 25th Amendment that he will be impeached again by Democrats, who now control both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, and soon the White House:
• They want him out now despite the few days he has left because they are running scared — Abigail S.
• You or no one else will tell God what his plans are for America — Lilly M.
• All you guys have done by voting for Joe is make this country weak. China has a direct link to Joe — Allen K.
• Petty Bunch — Anne P.
• Donald Trump was elected by the citizens of the United States of America and Nancy Pelosi and her Democrats have been trying to impeach him for four years. It is all the Democrats have been doing in the U.S. Congress for the entire time Donald Trump has been President — Bonnie R.
• He needs to be removed — Debbi B.
• She is a joke. She is the one that needs to be removed — Melissa M.
• Waste of time. Work on the real issues — Rodney M.
On a story about President Donald Trump saying he won’t attend the January 20 inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden:
• If President Trump does not want to be a witness to the theft of the century, it is his business — Bonnie R.
• Shameful — Ryan M.
• Well I wouldn’t either. I mean the witch tore up his speech on TV. They stole and lied. Why should he? — Kristie D.
