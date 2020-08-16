A selection of reader comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about a physician who treated patients during a COVID-19 outbreak at a Princeton nursing home testing positive for the disease and being placed on a ventilator:
• Prayers for patients everywhere — having to go through this without family or friends! Hugs and prayers! God help us all — Freida H.
• Prayers for all of the patients and staff and the families — Sheila R.
• Breaks my heart. He is one of my favorite people. Taught my a lot the four or so years I worked with him — Laurinda B.
On a story about thousands of Virginia residents receiving mail-in ballots with wrong information:
• This group should be charged with election meddling! And no one but the board of elections should be allowed to mail a ballot or even something that looks like one — Denise S.
• Proof that mail in voting is ridiculous, just a way to cheat — Bonnie H.
• It’s the voter’s responsibility to change addresses with voter registration! If you have moved, you need to register to vote in the district where you are living now — Freida H.
On a story about state officials saying that out-of-state ATV tourists are not responsible for local COVID-19 outbreaks:
• Jim Justice you are not doing your job. With that said, yes it is part of the problem as well as people going on vacations. So when this problem is worse you make sure you remember what you said — Olivia B.
• No they are coming from the big hot spots. How (do) you know none are carriers. Money is more important than the people who live in the state to some — Tammy C.
• I just don’t understand how you can narrow down the exact spot someone contracted the virus! They could have picked it up at the Walmart in their own town or at a gas station along the way. It is nearly impossible to detect the exact location the virus was contracted — Rachel L.
• Ironic. None of the people I know that lives in Myrtle Beach personally knows anyone with the virus. I think you only test positive if you’re from West Virginia, go to Myrtle Beach and tell people that’s where you went — Omarr G.
On a story about President Donald Trump ordering more unemployment pay, and a payroll tax deferral, through executive orders:
• States have to pay $100 of this $400 or unemployed don’t get the $400. Also, payroll taxes fund important things, such as Social Security, etc. The elimination of Social Security, etc., has long been a goal of the Republicans. Also, could Senate Republicans ignore the Democrat’s plan (they had it for 10 weeks) in order to allow Trump to do this so he could pump up his falling polls? — Bill S.
• He is only trying to help the American citizens. What was offered by that Pelosi thing and the rest on the Hill was no help, and stonewalling to get their own way. The Democrats are only worried about their own agendas, not the American citizens — Charlotte F.
• Payroll tax cuts can hurt Social Security. And, no stimulus — Brenda B.
• What about us that have not gotten a dime since March! Signed up for pandemic unemployment. Haven’t gotten one dime — Melayne M.
On a story about state officials addressing local delays in the reporting of COVID-19 deaths in Mercer County:
• Time for the state to intervene and force the Mercer County Commission to replace that entire board and get the qualified people to operate that facility. This performance (or lack of it) is pathetic at best! — Charles B.
• What more is needed to justify removing this board? Our health department is made up of good people that do not deserve the turmoil this board has given them. They need leadership from people that know public health, not people appointed because of who they know! — Bill S.
On a story about Democrat Joe Biden selecting California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate:
• You mean “Joe was informed” his VP running mate would be Kamala Harris, right? — Jeff K.
• Pitiful choice, but great for Trump — Michael S.
On a story about Mercer County officials debating a request to support medical cannabis dispensaries:
• Absolutely! Medical marijuana was voted on, passed, and it should be up to the doctor and the patient. The boys on the board should not have a say — Jennifer H.
• An alternative to other types of treatment such as opioids — Lisa J.
• Absolutely! Save Bluefield from itself! I’ve spent time there over the summer and it’s truly devastating to see the disintegration of my once beautiful home town. The amount of people suffering from real drug addiction is sickening — Nikki D.
• Literally most people support this. Except the people we elect — Ashton S.
