A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about Mercer County’s new prosecuting attorney Brian Cochran being sworn into office:
• Plea deals might be necessary but your predecessor got carried away with them and paid the price. Your job is to prosecute them in court and let the jury or judge decide their guilt or innocence. Never plea deal away the most serious charges — Bill S.
• I hope this brings about a much needed change to that office in Mercer county. Congratulations and good luck — Dana S.
• Great! Hope he brings justice to the most innocent victims of crimes committed on our children — Taylor S.
On a story about voters in Tazewell County overwhelmingly deciding to keep the Confederate soldier statue in front of the courthouse in Tazewell:
• I voted to keep our monuments. Regardless of feelings we have to remember our past — good and bad. Not to repeat it — Jamie H.
• I’m glad they let the people vote on it instead of just taking it down — Kathy L.
• I voted to keep the monument in place. Those that ignore history are doomed to repeat it. Much of what is already happening now around the country — Marci Lynn M.
On a story about the Associated Press explaining why the state of Virginia was called for Democrat Joe Biden while President Donald Trump was still ahead. Biden did eventually win the state after all of the votes were counted.
• All I got to say is this shows that there are many people in Virginia that must want to lose their freedom. Smart people know that Harris is not somebody to uphold the Constitution. Biden and her both want to defund the police, take everyone’s guns. I hope Virginia residents will be happy with a few commodities and a welfare work program in the future and China owning America — Dena M.
• They shouldn’t call it while voters are still in line regardless. That’s just wrong — Rachelle P.
On a story about schools in Mercer County still playing sports despite increasing virus numbers:
• Once again, with all the school closures in Mercer County, why are sports being played? The simple answer, instead of having the backbone to tell parents, coaches and students no, the governor and school officials acquiesced to this pressure and caved — Bill S.
• I cannot understand this. If the schools are closed then the first item to end should be any and all sports programs and events. There is no way possible to get or keep social distancing in any sport. They should have been closed down with the school classes. No wonder the spread continues — Charles B.
• Leave it up to the kids and the parents. They know the risks. Many of these seniors have worked hard many years to play the game they love and they deserve the chance to play. It’s the parents and the kids choice. If they don’t want to play, that’s fine. If they do, let them play. This is not a one-situation-fits-all approach — Seth M.
On a story about President Donald Trump seeking a recount in close states, including Wisconsin:
• He has the right to request a recount, but he does not have the right to further divide this country with his dangerous rhetoric — Dana S.
• It’s a shame! Biden voters should be ashamed of their Mr. Biden — Regina H.
• Shouldn’t be a battle. Trump won those states. Dems are crooked people. America knew this would be a fight. We just had no idea how crooked the Dems would be — Jodi C.
• I can’t imagine Trump not whining, crying and suing. He’s been whining, crying and threatening to sue for months — Joseph H.
On a column by Greg Jordan stating that setting the clock back an hour doesn’t make any sense anymore:
• At least my grade schoolers don’t have to go to school in the dark now — Candy S.
• It makes good sense with so many children being abducted. Also many times kids have been ran over by cars. Kids first for a change — Dena M.
• Agree, but also disagree, especially when December and January comes around and it is going on 8 am and it’s still dark out. Maybe spring ahead don’t work anymore? — Hobart C.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.