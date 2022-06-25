Daisy Buchanan, in Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby,” asks early on if her friends “look for the longest day in the year” and then admits she does and “misses it.” You probably did not miss it (Tuesday) when the longest day of 2022 spread its warmth over 14 hours and 46 minutes of daylight. A glorious evening made for a perfect time to walk and reflect, to think things over, so to speak and consider the possibilities past and present.
Generations have their place and maybe the most important part of any of them is the lessons available while passing through.
Just in the past few days, for example, I and many of you have lost some good and valuable friends. My band director, Mr. Earl E. Erskine, passed away at the age of 87. He was still in his early 30s when he came to Pocahontas High School after having worked at Montcalm and Princeton. His dad, “Buzz” Erskine, had operated the Texaco Station on the avenue across from Bluefield Monument where the Town Treasurer’s Office now stands and so that name was familiar even though we had not met up until that time.
Pocahontas, because of the coal mining area and the business generated in large part because of the Vietnam War, was still in a prime position with houses full of people from upper Abb’s Valley down through Boissevain and on into town. At the time, with more than 450 students, the hallowed halls of PHS were about as full as they had ever been.
The new band director was replacing a legend, the long-time maestro, Mr. Jack Dishman. Right after World War II, when Mr. Dishman left the Navy he came to Pocahontas and organized a marching band. Not only was he band director but he played in a group of his own and worked with elementary and high school students all over the area. He was my first director and was a tremendously talented musician and gifted instructor of children. He laid the foundation.
When Mr. Erskine came, he quickly showed that he was a talent all his own. He could play all the instruments, and had plenty of energy. He had a ready laugh, as well, but insisted on quality in both playing and marching. Gradually, the band came around to his way of thinking. Those who had grown up with Mr. Dishman still missed him but soon came to respect the long, tall drink of water who now directed the group.
We developed a good stage band, he found up-to-date scores of popular music combined with old favorites and it was fun to make our way to the band room every day sixth period to put down the books and pick up the instruments. Mr. E. also worked us into shape for the football season and we had some halftime shows that were lots of fun for both the students and the fans in the stands. Those were wonderful times.
Those marching lessons did not end on the gridiron. We performed in competitions and were able to go to a variety of local parades for holiday marches. As the weather got colder, he reminded us of little things to make it easier, like coating brass instrument mouthpieces with petroleum jelly so that lips could be removed from them. I have laughed many a time in the years since watching the little boy put his tongue on a metal flag pole in the cold of winter and not being able to remove it. Mr. Erskine helped me and scores of others avoid that kind of problem.
He had a Ford Mustang in those days and I suppose that since his dad ran a full service station, he had grown up with a fine appreciation for vehicles. His car was always in tip top condition. On occasion, I got to ride someplace with him. There were always floor mats covered over with a newspaper and he took great car to make certain the car was always clean inside and out. That translated into the band room where he took care to encourage that all instruments were carefully maintained. He wanted valve oil applied and slide oil at the ready all reeds and pads in good order for the woodwinds and all drums tight and in tune.
It made us proud to be Indians and he had the lead role in that effort. Naturally, there was more to it than that and this is the time of year I recall why. We were both baseball fans. Mr. Erskine was an Atlanta Braves fan, and when he came to Pocahontas, the Braves had just moved South from Milwaukee. He and I took some time (don’t tell anyone) from band to listen on the radio to several day games of the 1970 series between the Baltimore Orioles and Cincinnati Reds. Another favorite of his was the New York Jets, and on one occasion we had a Christmas Parade performance scheduled during a Jet game with “my” Dallas Cowboys. By the time we stepped off, I was able to tell him that Dallas was ahead, 52-10.
Still, my friend got the last laugh. While St. Louis had been long eliminated, his Atlanta Braves triumphed in grand fashion last fall in the World Series.
I am sure that was music to the ears of a fine fellow who brought joyous melodies to the coalfields and magical memories for the children of Pocahontas High School.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.