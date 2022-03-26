Noise, students cheering, good basketball and decent weather. All of that and more combined to make for a delightful 2022 West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission basketball tournament. Having James Monroe win a state “A” title and Pike View’s girls make another strong run in the “AAA” division was treat enough for anyone from Four Seasons Country. Still, the cherry on top of this hoop sundae for me was the play of the Bluefield High School boys.
Buster Large’s Beavers overcame a few rough patches during the season and went on to win 20 games before falling to the steamroller known as the Poca Dots. Oh, well, there is always next year and believe it or not, if Bluefield is in the same classification then BHS may very well be the favorite unless Jerry West, Jr., or someone similar enrolls at one of the other “AA” schools.
It is exciting just to watch the children, cheerleaders, players and managers, not to mention the coaches. Those who have been before want to give off a cool air of confidence even though their nerves may be boiling inside. For the ones making their first trip or maybe the first one in a few years, the eyes give it away. In Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” King Duncan notes, “There is no art to finding the mind’s construction in the face” and so it is at tournament time.
Newcomers have eyes about the size of saucers for that first day and there is nothing wrong with that. Good for the young’uns to step out on to the big stage. A few of them, like Poca’s Isaac McKneely, are already committed to national programs and so this type of event is yet another stepping stone on the way to even bigger arenas.
For most of the kids, though, Charleston is as large as it will ever be in their lives. The percentages are small for any high school player to become a collegiate performer and so tournament week truly is a time to shine.
Yet, that is not all. When the WVSSAC event begins, more than schools and mascots are represented. From the hills and hollers, affluent suburbs and everywhere in between, Moms and Dads, grandparents, cousins and neighbors gather to support their favorites. It truly is a grand reunion and a time for community pride. Eyes sparkle, shine and sometimes tear up when youngsters either succeed in grand style or fail in the attempt.
This seems to be especially true for the small schools, those who do not have shopping malls or fancy restaurants. The little places, where schools are still the heart of the community, have some kind of a special bond at the tournament. Those players and cheerleaders are not only their pride and joy but a representation of what the whole town stands for. It is truly heartwarming to see them get their chance to be part of the spotlight.
For example, at the recent tournament, Bluefield Principal Mike Collins was pleased to see the team do well. He is a long-time sports fan. Ah, but then his wife, Crystal, a Monroe County native and graduate of the local school was also very pleased to view the James Monroe Mavericks, carrying on the tradition of the old Peterstown Pirates, win the championship. Of course, Mr. Collins was principal down there at JMHS a few years back and he, too, enjoyed their success.
A major part of the cheering section, Beaver standout athlete Ryker Brown, who came up to Bluefield from Bozoo, was also thrilled to have his friends win the state title. Ryker and Kerry Collins, who are now two of the Beavers’ top pitchers as baseball season begins were seated side by side until the halftime shoot out of the big game. Kerry made a lay-up, foul shot and three-pointer in record time, winning the honor with Ryker as his rebounder so the Collins clan had quite a wonderful time of it as the BHS team won two of the three games and even the senior Mr. Gerry Collins, was on hand as he usually is. He is my buddy and not only do we talk sports but he has some great hunting stories to share.
Bluefield got a great send off at Bluefield Primary School before leaving to go upstate and that wonderful event was a true highlight of the week. Those children made signs, posters, and high-fived the players down the long hallway at Bluefield Primary School before the team got back on the bus. It proved to be a spark for sure.
Dr. Edward Toman was on hand, too, having a great time. His son, Campbell, is part of the Beavers but Dr. T. is a veteran sportsman, too, and seemed to know just about every official and important person in town. He simply loves children and was just happy to see everyone having a good time.
Finally, the BHS coaches, Buster Large, Tony Webster, Jody Fuller and Doug Miller were once again having the times of their lives. You never heard so many Xs and Os and triangles and zones and fast breaks and such talk going on from daylight until past midnight. It was wonderful.
Congratulations to one and all from every school.
See you next year!
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
