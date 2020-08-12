“Courage is fear that has said its prayers.” Dorothy Bernard, who lived through two world wars and the 1918-20 “Spanish flu” pandemic, might well have said it today as we battle through virtually unprecedented problems. From the halls of Congress to the halls of schools across America, our neighbors and our leaders walk through a seeming mine field of concerns.
In the century since Bernard spoke, the ways we have of dealing with daily issues has certainly changed. America itself is dramatically different and with that development our citizens are so too a new group.
Consider, for instance, that in the year 1917, when the United States officially entered World War I, the nation’s demographic made a little-noticed (at the time) crossover which has continued to evolve ever since. That was the year that the urban population became dominant. For the first time, more people lived in cities than in rural areas. It was and remains the beginning of a profound change.
In our own area, people of all races were emblematic of the “hardships” endured that many of us would find oppressive. For example, until the mid-to-late 1930s a major segment of the population did not have electricity at home. Lamps lit the rooms, filled with coal oil or kerosene. Reading – which was virtually eliminated in many homes after dark, usually had to be done near a window or on the porch much of the time during the daylight hours.
Here in Four Seasons Country, as in much of the nation, as the seasons waxed and waned, the need to keep homes warm usually depended upon two major sources – coal or wood. Both were plentiful but the cost could be prohibitive in more ways than one. Each had to be burned on site and carefully tended.
Because of the area mines, coal was readily available for those who could afford it. However, during the Great Depression, often that was not an option for some families. It is well documented how often family members might walk along railroad tracks hoping to pick up enough coal to make a fire in the stove at home. Those were desperate times.
Wood grew on a thousand hills but had to be cut, carried and carefully used. Safety was always a major concern. Houses were most often made of wood themselves, often barely insulated compared to 2020. A fire was usually disastrous, not always in terms of human life but to the homes themselves, which were often packed closely together in working-class neighborhoods.
In those days, few families had telephones and many had never even heard of them. Communication was transmitted through word of mouth locally, through letters to distant relatives and was slow at best in nearly every case. What happened on one side of the mountain was often not learned of on the other side for hours or days. As local newspapers, like the young Daily Telegraph, reported, the citizens found out on the printed page what was going on.
Work on the job and at home was so very different. Those cookstoves, powered by coal and/or wood, kept the kitchens sweltering in summer as women struggled to keep usually large families fed. To earn extra money in lean times, many families kept boarders which meant that often three large meals were needed each day. Making that happen was not just about the cooking.
Heating water took time and fuel which had to be carried and cared for. There were no electric stove eyes or microwaves and each item required various temperatures or times to get done. It was a never-ending cycle. Keeping the dishes clean also meant heating enough water to get the job done and then working hard to see it through.
There was also a wash day each week. It might be done on the back porch. It might be done down at the creek, maybe using a wash board to scrub the clothes. For those who lived near railroad tracks, the clothes, the house, everything was not only soiled through regular use but also by the dust that drifted off the coal gondolas pulled by puffing steam engines through the countryside. Not only was that a concern for farm families but anyone living near a mine or in a rail yard like Bluefield was afflicted not just by the dust but also by the cinders which drifted down day and night from the locomotives.
Making do with no radio, no phone, no television, no central air, no electric fans, heated blankets? It was a part of daily living. Medical and dental care was so different.
When those citizens made it to church, they had much to pray about. So do we.
They did not give up – they endured and prospered as tough times brought out the strength of tough people.
So, too, will we.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com
