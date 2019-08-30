Tonight's big game is important for our community

Today is the day. With a year of planning, practice and patience, the two Bluefield’s are finally ready to go head to head.
Though I am a proud Princetonian, I have been aware of the Beaver-Graham game for many years. With some of my family members playing for Bluefield in the past, the game was always something I kept an ear on.
One of my early childhood memories consists of me sitting in the brisk fall air in the stands of Mitchell Stadium. Under blankets, with an assortment of noisemakers, my parents and I cheered on my cousin, Tracy, as he played for Bluefield.
The rivalry between the neighboring towns is nothing to look over. Typically neighbors will be cordial and friendly, but when it comes to game day, the rivalry rears its head. While I don’t think opposing fans are rude to one another, at least I hope they aren’t, I know that they definitely aren’t afraid to poke fun at each other.
Personally, I’m not a sports fan. While I do enjoy the sport of baseball, my team is the Yankees if you are wondering, I don’t closely follow the games. Other than occasionally checking in on the Bronx Bombers, I don’t get into the sports world.
I do know that to athletes, their sport is their passion and drive. They spend endless hours working toward their goals and training to show that they are dedicated. To this, I respect athletes for the continual work ethic that they exhibit.
Although I’m not a sports fan, I know that this game is very important for the community we live in. While it shows pride it also shows camaraderie and brotherly love. With the two schools being so close to one another, it’s easy to assume that some of the players are friends.
What must the game do for their friendships? Having never been an athlete, I can only assume that it adds to their rivalry but in the healthiest of ways. If I was to compete against my friends, I would like to think that the clash would be amicable.
Recently I spoke with lifelong fans of both Beaver and Graham, and I can say that these fans are devoted. Having attended the game for the majority of their lives, there’s no way that they can be out-fanned.
More than just pulling for their former schools, the game is also a chance for them to show their love and support for their home towns.
Having spent their entire lives in these communities, the fans are not shy to show their support.
This year’s rivalry is a bit different though. With Tony Webster, Beaver’s number 5 who passed away, being gone to heavenly places, the two games are both honoring his memory . While they’ll obviously be playing against one another, they’ll also be joining to keep Tony’s spirit going.
Not only does this show the two Bluefield’s camaraderie but it also shows that southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia have pride in their area. The two states not only have pride in their home states, but also show pride in their southern roots.
Those attending the game may pick a side to sit on, as they do every year, or they may mix their fan sections to show community support. Who knows?
If nothing more the game shows that whether you know your neighbor well or not, they will support you in hard times. The community coming together to honor Webster shows this.
There is a New Testament verse that exemplifies the two Bluefields relationship excellently. Matthew 22:37-39 says, “Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment, and the second is like unto it. Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.”
While you enjoy the game from either the G-Men or the Beaver side, remember that we’re all community residents, and we’re always #5STRONG.
