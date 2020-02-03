A selection of reader comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about a necropsy report on a puppy killed near Bluewell school revealing that the animal had not consumed Lysol as claimed by the two men charged with beating the dog to death:
• Things like this deserve an “eye-for-an-eye” type of scenario — Bianca B.
• Nobody believed them in the first place. And for a lawyer to say that out loud, and not check with a vet to see if that is possible, just shows they were grasping at straws. — Kimberly A.
• You mean a criminal lied to try to save his own skin. I truly hope his attorney chokes on the words “mercy killing” or “grieving client” — Julie Tim P.
On a story about legislation introduced in the West Virginia Legislature that would allow home-schooled children to participate in public school activities:
• I think this is a fabulous idea. When it comes to home schooled children, in my opinion, one of the biggest problems they have is a lack of social interaction with their peers. Growing up healthy involves growing up while interacting with other children — Neal V.
• This is wrong! We have public schools that our children go to and participate in the functions of that school — Nedra A.
• Pretty sure the home schooling parents pay the taxes for said school also. Kids in the district shouldn’t be able to participate in sports that their parents are literally financing while also personally financing their education at home? Absurd — JD K.
• Not fair to kids in their school to be cut from a sport so another kid that does not attend that school (can) participate — Dale H.
On a story about a bill introduced in the West Virginia Legislature that would allow motorists to pay turnpike tolls with credit or debit cards:
• Twenty-four dollars in tolls to go from Princeton to Charleston and back. It’s an expensive ride if you don’t have an EZ Pass — Deb McC.
• I can only imagine the lines of traffic backed up at the toll booths while they dig for credit cards. Ridiculous! — Tammi G.
• We could always, you know, stop charging tolls or move them up north for a little bit to make it fair — Jeff M.
• Double it another time or two and you won’t have to worry about it! People will use other routes! — Larry T.
• I prefer my payment method, taking the back roads and not paying one cent — Joe H.
On a story about Virginia Democrats approving seven gun-control measures in the Virginia General Assembly:
• Shows you that becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary county doesn’t matter. It’s only a symbolic or political statement. State law supersedes local administrative laws I guess — Ed A.
• Virginia for you. Making a big mistake. Getting ready to bite off something they can’t handle. They need the governor out — Trevor C.
• Why are the fools in Richmond, Va., so determined to violate the Constitution of the United States of America and their own oath of office? No one except a bunch of idiots would do that — Jim R.
On a story about attorney and former law-enforcement officer Brian Cochran challenging George Sitler for the Republican nomination in the closely-watched Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney’s race:
• Many are more than well aware that way too many plea bargain deals in Mercer County that returns criminals back on the street to do their thing again and again. The “system” is broken in our county but we now have a chance to vote in new blood and that is what is sorely needed in Mercer County — Charles B.
On a story about two former Mercer County residents, Joshua Small, 52, and Joni Amber Johnson, 36, receiving lengthy prison sentences on federal charges following a spree of violent home invasions targeting the elderly:
• Yes. Took a states attorney and the state of Tennessee to do what Mercer County Court should have done. Tennessee wasn’t scared of them and put them away. Thank you — Kimberly A.
• After reading through all of his charges and former crimes, I am dumbfounded as to why he wasn’t in prison for life already — Sherry B.
On a story about the debate over whether to allow witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump:
• Does it matter all said and done Trump is still your president and will win again — Rob H.
• A fair trial should welcome evidence and witnesses if senators still have questions. I remember in the Clinton Trial — some of the same people testified in both the House and the Senate! I’m sure those senators running for the Democratic ticket don’t want to stay in there! — Freida H.
• This shows how corrupt the whole government is. I’m not Democratic or Republican and definitely not a Trump supporter, but why would anyone wanna block witnesses from testifying? — Carl H.
• I think all of Congress is wolves in sheep’s clothing. And we are all the sheep — Wayne D.
