This plane is bound for glory, and a grand trip along the way

Somewhere between Woody Guthrie and Mumford & Sons, the lyrics “this train don’t carry no gamblers, liars, thieves, nor midnight ramblers” cascaded through my anxious brain as Frontier Flight 411 struggled to get wheels down at Denver International Airport. Only I would juxtapose a train into a modern-day jet thrill ride but it was a memorable part of a wonderful western excursion.
My family knows I am clueless about commercial flying. They understand I can drive perfectly for hundreds of miles on interstate highways in any weather in all kinds of traffic and then get lost almost immediately after taking the first exit in whatever city I stop. Despite this, it was decided I should take a long-distance trip to see our daughter, Lori Anne, and son-in-law, Ryan.
A month after school ended, with yards mowed, some outside work completed, car repairs finished and home chores done, it was finally time to make the move.
My trusty carry-on bag, a veteran of many NASCAR Winston Cup trips from my years as a racing reporter, was filled to capacity. Knowing that I am not a free spender, my wife sent me off with a little money, anyway, while out West my waiting relatives wondered how – or if – I would ever negotiate my way alone through a series of metropolitan mazes in four different cities.
Anxious to take off – I would fly to the grocery store if I could – I managed to say goodbye to wife Lori and get on the shuttle from our hotel to TriCities Airport. Getting on the plane was the easy part. Leaving my best friend and loyal partner was difficult. I was hoping that she would get a well-deserved break and a few days of peace and quiet while someone else would be left to bear the burden of dealing with me.
Security was fine because I had the good sense to go over the evening before and secure boarding passes. When I found my seat, I could hardly wait to look out the window and then – I discovered that just inches from the glass was the engine. Oh, well. At least if I had no view of the outside I would be the first to know if the power went out. Atlanta (I think) was down below as the pilot said we would land soon.
Upon leaving the plane, I emerged into Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, where the crowd of passengers only slightly smaller than the number who attend the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was bustling toward various loading gates. It was not just the customers, but there were restaurants, hair salons, sports stores, specialty kiosks and security personnel on every hand.
I ducked into a corner, having decided to call my wife and ask if I could take a bus back to Bristol when my cell phone (another item much too complicated for me to operate) started vibrating. Daughter Lori texted, “I see you have landed, so find Gate A 34 and show them your boarding pass for Denver. When you get lost, just ask someone with an airport badge to help you.”
I did just that, cleared another checkpoint, settled into a nice seat on a Boeing 737-900 twin-engine hot rod and enjoyed a panoramic view. Thinking it has been 50 years this week since Neil Armstrong walked on the moon, I imagined being an astronaut as the jet screamed skyward toward the West and the on-board monitor showed an air speed of 560 miles per hour and altitude of 34,000 feet less than half an hour since we started to taxi toward the runway.
Goodness gracious sakes alive – the regular highways were the size of sewing thread, interstates appeared like pencil lead and even the mighty Mississippi River far below at Memphis appeared less than half the size of my hand as we roared across Arkansas, swept north over the Oklahoma panhandle, sliced swiftly across a corner of Kansas and began a splendid descent in brilliant sunlight over the snow-capped Colorado Rockies.
Gliding smoothly on the Denver runway, I noticed that even at ground level our altitude was listed at 5,363 feet, more than twice that of our home back in Abb’s Valley. Moving with confidence now (especially since Lori Anne had once again texted my flight time, next boarding location and seat number) I walked to board the flight to Billings, Montana.
Up, up and away, like the Lone Ranger and Tonto chasing outlaws into Box Canyon the 1:06 dash to Big Sky Country was complete. Lori Anne stood at the bottom of the airport lobby, grinning and happy to see me while Ryan brought the car to the front. Wife Lori back in Virginia knew I was safe, had not broken any bones colliding with another flyer and that I had people to keep me out of trouble for the next week.
After a whirlwind tour and wonderful visit, complete with an anxious time when Lori had a medical reaction, Lori Anne, Ryan and I motored and walked our way through Roundup, Montana, saw some grand western scenery, a few impressive thunderstorms, looked at the largest bituminous coal mine in North America, got a library card at the Round Up High School and Community Library and spent a glorious time near a prairie dog town where the clicking sounded like a chorus of alarm clocks.
And, yes, the pilot pulled us safely up out of that micro-burst back in Denver, avoided the 75-mile-per-hour runway wind shear and we landed smoothly on the third try without having to go to Colorado Springs. And I am so glad, because now you get to read this.
Of course, this plane don’t carry no liar, she’s streamlined and a midnight flyer, this plane.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.