Thirty years of columns takes time to write but the fun continues

History takes time,” Gertrude Stein once said. Getting to today’s column took 1,560 weeks. That is 30 years, more or less, on the calendar. When Tom Colley, the late executive editor of the Daily Telegraph, asked me (told me?) about a spot in the weekly column rotation, it was – and remains – quite a thrill. His confidence, in fact, was as important as the writing. When Mr. Colley believed in you, well, the main thing was to not let him down.
Being part of the Daily Telegraph was an exciting adventure. It started at the old Tazewell County Free Press, when Tom and I first became friends. Before we go any further, it still does not seem right to call him “Tom” because his position justified a title. Here at Bluefield High School, for instance, even though I am older than the principal, Mr. Collins, I would no more think of calling him “Mike” than I would coming to class by jumping off the roof into the room.
At any rate, after Mr. Colley had returned to the Daily Telegraph, I decided to cover a NASCAR race just to see what it might be like and soon he convinced me to start writing racing stories. I studied for about a year to get prepared. That is part of my nature; if I did write those stories, I wanted to be the best.
That kicked it off and so we developed a working friendship at the job, which soon became my second one after leaving Tazewell High School. I did not come in every evening but two or three times a week. He gave me a key to the newsroom, which was wonderful and made me feel like one of the group. Not having to stand outside and ring the doorbell was an altogether wonderful feeling. I got a press card and that was much appreciated, as well.
Being part of that talented group was quite a thrill in itself. At that time, Mr. Terry Horne was the publisher here and he, too, was a very nice fellow and always encouraging. He did not seem to be a boss but rather a friend who wanted to see people enjoy what they were doing because he understood that satisfied employees would produce a better product. He was often in and out of the newsroom and asked just enough questions to let me know that he kept up with what I was doing.
Bob Pepalis was the news editor and Bob usually had a serious look, with dark hair and eyes and a deep voice with a quiet, determined way of speaking. He wrote stories and columns, too, was an observant man and he was another person here at the Bluefield Daily Telegraph who made sure that I felt like part of the group. If I had problems, and as many of you know, computers go hand-in-hand with problems for yours truly, he was always ready to find the right key to get my machine back on track.
Actually, at that time, I did not have “a machine” as such because the sports guys usually shared equipment. Mike Judge, a Towson, Maryland, native, did a lot of the desk work and he worked closely with Dale Mullins. Mike was an Orioles’ fan and loved nothing more than covering Bluefield games for the minor league affiliate of his beloved O’s. Dale was a gracious, laid-back guy who knew his sports, always had time for listening to the opinions of others and wrote interesting stories on a wide variety of sports topics.
The “local guy” and someone I had covered for other papers before coming to the Telegraph, was Chris Morris. Chris and I got along great. He was a Graham High graduate and athlete down there during the early years of Coach Glynn Carlock’s tenure at the Double Gates school. Chris was young, talented, enthusiastic and brought quite a bit of energy to the sports desk.
It was simply great fun to work with that group. We each had a niche and nobody got in anyone else’s way, if you know what I mean.
As the beat writer for the Tazewell Bulldogs, I was working first with Coach Mickey Lusk and also Lou Peery, mainly because I had just enough time to cover football, take a kind of break and then get in to baseball. Dave Litz took the grid job and my long-time buddy had led THS to the 1986 state championship but when my column started, as luck would have it, it was the summer that the Graham team was preparing for what was one of its greatest seasons.
That group, led by quarterback Mike Patton and running back Tony Palmer (history repeats itself!), among others would go on to compile a 13-1 record and post 8 straight shutouts to open the season en route to a state championship. Two long-time friends, current Tazewell County Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Stacy and Bland County Administrator Eric Workman, were teammates and buddies who played key roles in the GHS success. However, it must be mentioned that, as it turned out, a left-handed quarterback for those ol’ Bulldogs, Billy Wagner, would turn out to be the best athlete in the end. Billy was All State in baseball, became an All-American pitcher at Ferrum and an All Star with more than 400 saves in a dazzling major league baseball career. His cousin, Jeff Lamie, was another incredible talent on the field and in the classroom at that time.
My friend, Greg Jordan, who is now one of the senior members of the newspaper team and a great friend of teachers everywhere, was working at the paper then, too. He can tell some great stories about those days from a true insider’s perspective. Maybe I should ask him not to tell too many!
It was truly a great time to be working in education and professional journalism at the same time. I was young enough and had the energy to do fairly well at both and at a near full-time basis. There is so much more to tell and Lord willing, I will try to review these past 30 years a piece or two at a time over the next few weeks.
After all, it took 30 years to get here.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist.
