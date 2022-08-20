Nineteen eighty-nine. That’s when all this started. Oh, not the sports stories or even the writing because that goes all the way back to 1970 when Pocahontas Principal Gaza Kovach and senior English teacher Bessie G. Walker connected me with the Daily Telegraph newsroom to begin writing for the high school student section. I am not sure just how long ago that was but it may have something to do with my grandson Jonathan saying I am the oldest person he knows who is still alive.
After that initial stint, there was college and going to work and buying a house and beginning a family and writing for a few other papers. Then, a re-connect with Tom Colley and Bluefield and before I knew it I had studied for a year to learn about flat tires and 358-cubic inch engines and concrete and RJ Reynolds before becoming a part-time, full-time NASCAR writer. Those were great days, fueled by membership in the National Motorsports Press Association and connections from Daytona to Michigan. Thanks to the BDT, some hard work and air travel with Gerry McCann and Bob Fowler, we saw the sights from turn four to ocean view to spending afternoons with presidents, senators, congressmen and the greatest drivers in the world.
Along the way was mixed in NFL coverage, some NBA, the very best of the NCAA college world and all manner of local stories. It’s a wonder my fingers were not typed down to the nub, somewhat like the rock hammer Andy Dufrane used to tunnel his way out of Shawshank Prison.
No, Mr. Colley decided (how much did I whine before it happened?) that I should take a turn as a column contributor. As Executive Editors do, he watched the progress on other assignments before taking the plunge, whetting my appetite to the point where I was bound and determined to do an adequate job and not embarrass either him or the paper. It must have worked because the invitation was extended to join the group and I could not have been more proud if someone had handed out a Pulitzer Prize. One thing Sue Richmond handed out was a reminder to get that column done on time so it could be proofread and put on the page in its proper place. Decades later, that job has been passed to the able hands of Ginger Boyles, who puts these words into the system with a gracious smile once weekly with review by the talented Charles Owens.
Even though I started back in ’70 with a Royal portable typewriter — which I also used to cover the first Daytona 500 I was assigned to in the early ‘80s – I soon (?) graduated to a TRS-80 computer and eventually progressed to Power Macs and such before moving on to PCs and other devices from whatever location I happened to find myself in. Even a cell phone, which was undreamed of in the early days, has been used as a glorified typewriter on occasion.
At the same time my journalism career was slowly expanding, however, those computers were building a world-changing foundation although I don’t think any of us in the newsroom were aware. That same year, the first of 24 satellites was launched to begin what is now known as the Global Positioning System (GPS) which we rely on any time we venture beyond Routes 52 and U.S. 19-460. But wait — there’s more.
Tim Berners-Lee propelled the fledgling Internet into the future by writing the Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP) language, then created the first browser, known as the World Wide Web, before completing the trifecta with a language for creating Web pages. He termed that Hypertext Markup Language (HTML) and the rest is history. It was, of course, ancient history by the time yours truly joined into with the rest of the Net world.
In the meantime, I was thrilled to be working alongside Barbara Hawkins and Jim Terry regularly, City Editor David Barker was a good friend and so was Business Editor Leskie Pinson, along with the veteran Eddie Steele. June Grubb kept all informed about social news and the newsroom functioned smoothly behind the talents of editors and writers including James “Tony” Barbery, Bob Pepalis and others. On the sports staff, three of my closest buddies were Mike Judge, Dale Mullins and Chris Morris. That August, we were geared up for the big game. For the other guys, it was Beaver-Graham (Chris was a Graham grad) but my job was to cover Tazewell-Blacksburg. Graham won 25-0, and Glynn Carlock’s juggernaut would go on to finish 13-1 with a state championship season-ending triumph over Southampton at muddy Michell Stadium. A star linebacker was Chris Stacy, now Tazewell County Schools Superintendent. Big man on the line was Eric Workman, now Bland County Administrator and son-in-law of my good friend and English teacher mentor, Gail Webb. Oh, Tazewell lost. Now I am a Beaver myself and a great highlight was covering the 2017 unbeaten Bluefield title which was Fred Simon’s fifth ring.
Finally, can you believe it is time to begin the 34th year of this? I think we are nearing 232 months with a weekly column. Thank goodness, Editor Samantha Perry is still putting up with me after all this time. I believe that it goes on in part because I have tried to write something fresh each week and not fall into the rut of “writing another sequel, which means you have been reduced to repeating yourself.”
See you next week, Lord willing!
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
